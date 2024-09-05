Football is back, baby!

Seven months after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, their hunt for a historic third-straight title begins on Thursday, September 5.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and company return to kick off the 2024 season against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, a game that’s creating just as much buzz for what might happen off the field as between the trenches. (More on that later, Swifties.)

Before you settle in for pigskin’s return, make sure you’re ready to go with all of the necessary details for the NFL’s television comeback.

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of what to know about the Chiefs-Ravens season opener.

What time does the Chiefs-Ravens game start?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

What channel is the Chiefs-Ravens game on?

For cable subscribers, the game is available to watch live on NBC.

The game is also available to stream on Peacock, NBC’s streaming app.

A season preview show called NFL Kickoff 2024 will precede the game at 7 p.m. ET to get fans up-to-speed on all the goings on of the busy NFL offseason.

The game is also available to stream on platforms like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and Fubo TV.

What broadcast crew has the Chiefs-Ravens game?

While the game is happening on a Thursday, it’s technically a Sunday Night Football broadcast, which means Mike Tirico is doing play-by-play, Cris Collinsworth acts as color analyst and Melissa Stark will be the sideline reporter.

Oh, and don’t forget about Carrie Underwood singing “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” to kick off the show.

Will the Chiefs-Ravens game have a pregame ceremony?

Yes, last year’s Chiefs squad will be honored for their Super Bowl victory before the new season gets underway.

A championship banner will be unveiled before kickoff — at 8:09 p.m. ET, for those keeping track at home — and Grammy winner Coco Jones will sing the national anthem.

Which Is Your Favorite Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Moment?

Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs-Ravens game?

Ah yes, the million dollar question.

The answer is … probably?

While neither the Chiefs or Swift have definitively announced if she’ll be in attendance to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce in action, she’s currently on a brief hiatus from her “Eras Tour,” which begins again next month.

Whatever the case, Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt sure expects Swift to be there.

“It’s always a little bit of a surprise, but I’m sure the TV cameras will find her,” Hunt told Today’s Craig Melvin on Thursday.

Swift’s touring schedule allows her to attend the first five Chiefs games of the season — including next week’s September 15 showdown against Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Kansas City — before the “Eras Tour” starts its final run of shows October 18 in Miami.