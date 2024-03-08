The list of 2024 Oscar-nominated movies proves it was a great year for film.

Barbie grossed over $1 billion just 17 days after its release in July 2023. The milestone also made Barbie the first movie from a solo female director to cross $1 billion at the box office. Super Mario Bros. The Movie was the only other film to hit the major financial achievement in 2023, but it did not earn any Oscar nominations.

Not far behind was Oppenheimer, earning just shy of $1 billion after its release in July 2023, making it the highest-grossing biopic of all time and the second highest-grossing R-rated movie behind 2019’s Joker.

Most movies nominated in the Best Picture category are available on popular streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Prime. If you want to see the action on the big screen, many movie theaters are either still screening the year’s biggest films or briefly bringing them back in honor of the Academy Awards. AMC hosts its Best Picture Showcase at several locations nationwide, where moviegoers can see the nominees for just $5.

Keep reading to see how to watch all the Best Picture nominees.

‘American Fiction’

Jeffrey Wright, Sterling K. Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Issa Rae and more bring this dramedy to life. Frustrated novelist-professor Thelonious “Monk” Ellison (Wright) writes an outlandish satire centered on Black stereotypes, only to be mistaken for serious literature and published to high sales and critical praise. Along the way he experiences wealth and professional success but at great personal cost.

In addition to Best Picture, American Fiction, based on the 2001 novel Erasure, is nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Wright), Actor in a Supporting Role (Brown), Original Score, Adapted Screenplay and more.

Where to watch: Apple TV+ and Prime Video

‘Anatomy of a Fall’

Sandra (Sandra Hüller), her husband, Samuel (Samuel Theis), and their son, Daniel (Milo Machado-Graner), live a secluded life in a remote town in the French Alps. After Samuel is found dead after falling from a third-floor balcony, the police question if he died by suicide or was murdered by Sandra, who becomes the main suspect. The story twists and turns, making it difficult for viewers to know who to believe.

The French film is nominated for Best Picture, Directing (Justine Triet), Actress in a Lead Role (Hüller), Film Editing and Original Screenplay.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video and Hulu (beginning March 22)

‘Barbie’

The hit film stars Margot Robbie as the title character, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell and more. While director Greta Gerwig was snubbed in the category of Best Director, and Robbie’s name was notably left off of the list for Best Lead Actress, it’s no secret that Barbie was the cultural phenomenon of the year. It’s funny and heartfelt while exploring the patriarchy and the meaning of life.

Where to watch: Max

‘The Holdovers’

Paul Giamatti, Dominic Sessa and Da’Vine Joy Randolph star in this heartfelt film set in the 1970s about a history teacher who befriends a student stuck at school over break as a “holdover.”

In addition to earning a nod for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay, Giamatti is nominated for Best Actor and Randolph is named in the category for Best Supporting Actress.

Where to watch: Peacock

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

The intense Western drama follows the true story of Mollie Burkhart, portrayed by Lily Gladstone, an Osage woman married to a white man, Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio). Mollie’s family owned multiple properties on the Osage reservation, and they were extremely wealthy from their mineral rights. William Hale’s (Robert De Niro) sinister plan led to a string of deaths and the first-ever FBI investigation.

It’s no surprise Killers earned a whopping 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Actress in a Lead Role (Gladstone), Actor in a Supporting Role (De Niro) and Directing (Martin Scorsese).

Where to watch: Apple TV+

‘Maestro’

Bradley Cooper became the legendary conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein, earning seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role (Carey Mulligan), Actor in a Leading Role (Cooper) and Original Screenplay.

The biopic follows Bernstein’s success, trials and tribulations, his marriage to Felicia (Mulligan) and his career milestones.

Where to watch: Netflix

‘Oppenheimer’

The three-hour historical drama follows J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and the Manhattan Project of the 1940s, America’s development of the atomic bomb. It’s a master class in acting thanks to incredible performances by Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Gary Oldman and more.

The Christopher Nolan directed thriller leads at the Academy Awards with 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role (Murphy), Actor in a Supporting Role (Downey Jr.), Actress in a Supporting Role (Blunt), Directing and more.

Where to watch: Peacock

‘Past Lives’

Romance and drama intertwine when two deeply connected friends Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), reunite in New York City for one fateful week after the pair were separated two decades earlier when Nora’s family emigrated from South Korea.

In addition to Best Picture, Past Lives is also nominated for Original Screenplay.

Where to watch: Paramount+ and Prime Video

‘Poor Things’

Emma Stone stars as Bella Baxter in this quirky and fantastical dark comedy adapted from a 1992 Frankenstein-esque novel by Alasdair Gray. Bella starts as a woman with an infant brain, the strange creation of her “dad” Godwin Baxter, played by Willem Dafoe. Mark Ruffalo joins the delightful and strange ride as her love interest, Duncan.

Poor Things received 11 Oscar nominations. In addition to Best Picture, it is also nominated in the categories for Best Directing (Yorgos Lanthimos), Actress in a Leading Role (Stone), Actor in a Supporting Role (Ruffalo), Costume Design, Original Score and more.

Where to watch: Hulu

‘The Zone of Interest’

Hüller also stars in this Oscar-nominated film as Hedwig, wife of Nazi commandant Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel). While the couple and their five children live an idyllic life in their beautiful home, beyond their fence is the Auschwitz concentration camp. The unique perspective shows the horrors of the Holocaust, and the film’s writer and director, Jonathan Glazer, spent 10 years bringing the story based on true people to life.

The Zone of Interest is nominated for five Academy Awards: Best Picture, International Feature Film, Directing, Sound and Adapted Screenplay.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+ and YouTube Movies (Zone of Interest will eventually also land on Max but a release date has not been announced)