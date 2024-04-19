Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers is returning for a second season — and the details sound more twisted than ever.

Based on the book by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, the seven-part limited series debuted in 2021 and quickly became Hulu’s most-watched original of all time across all genres. The plot was as ominous as the title: Nine people convened for a 10-day retreat at Tranquillum House, a health and wellness resort run by Masha (Nicole Kidman). The retreat promised to rejuvenate its guests — played by Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg and Bobby Cannavale, among others — but they soon discovered the retreat’s hidden secrets and shocking twists.

Kidman, who famously dived into method acting for the role of Masha, only spoke with a thick Russian accent on set and refused to be called by her real name.

“I wanted a very calm, healing energy to emanate all the time. So I remember going over to people and sort of putting my hand on their heart or holding their hand,” she explained during a Television Critics Association panel in 2021. “They would talk to me or use my name Nicole, and I would completely ignore it. I’d only respond to Masha.”

In a November 2018 interview with The Guardian, Moriarty explained why she set her novel at a health retreat, citing her “sympathetic” stance toward the concept of self-improvement.

“We live in paradise,” the author said. “Most of us live such comfortable middle-class lives, and so, is it the desire for suffering? And this desire we all have for transformation. I can never see an article that says, ‘Just change this one thing about your life and you’ll be transformed forever’ — even though you know when you click on it, it won’t work, I find it irresistible.”

After a major cliffhanger at the end of the first season, the possibilities are endless for season 2.

Scroll down for everything to know so far about Nine Perfect Strangers season 2:

Who Is Starring in ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Season 2?

Kidman is set to return as Masha and will be joined by The Gentleman’s Henry Golding, Cruella’s Mark Strong and One Life’s Lena Olin. Additionally, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Lucas Englander, King Princess, Murray Bartlett, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Aras Aydin are slated to appear. There’s been speculation about McCarthy and Evans returning, but nothing has been confirmed.

What Is ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Season 2 About?

Season 2 will reportedly be set in the Swiss Alps and follow another nine visitors embarking on a transformative journey at a wellness resort led by Masha, who is determined to rejuvenate their exhausted minds and bodies. Although not much is known about the plot, the setup appears to be similar to the first season.

When Does ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Season 2 Premiere?

There is no set release date.

Where Did ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Season 1 Leave Off?

The conclusion of season 1 saw Ben (Gregg) and Jessica (Weaving) take over Tranquillum House after Masha’s arrest. Lars (Evans) reunited with his ex and welcomed a baby before writing a story about his experience at the retreat. The final scene showed Masha driving a yellow Lamborghini, accompanied by a hallucination of her late daughter.