I Know What You Did Last Summer is coming back to the big screen almost three decades after its initial premiere — with a super star-studded cast.

A Sony reboot of the 1997 slasher film is set for release on July 18, 2025, and Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline as well as Riverdale alum Camila Mendes are in talks to appear, according to a Monday, July 22, report from The Hollywood Reporter.

The Little Mermaid actor Jonah Hauer-King, Broadway actress Sarah Pidgeon and Atlanta star Tyriq Withers are also reportedly in discussions to be a part of the cast. Sweet/Vicious creator Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is directing the horror film from a script she wrote alongside Sam Lansky.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe starred in the original movie, which chronicled a group of teenagers who believed that they accidentally murdered a man during their summer break. The victim violently stalks and terrorizes the foursome throughout the flick. Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson wrote the original movie, and it was directed by Jim Gillespie.

Hewitt and Prinze are also in negotiations to reprise their roles as Julie James and Ray Bronson, respectively, in the remake, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Back in May, Hewitt, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly that she hasn’t gotten a call yet for the reboot. “The whole thing that came about was somebody said that it was happening, and Freddie and I both were like, ‘Wait, it’s happening?’” Hewitt said at the time. “Nobody’s called me yet. We heard about it in the press. And so we were like, ‘Oh, OK, well, let us know.’ So I think we’re in the same boat as everyone else.”

She added that they would both “definitely come back” if the story line felt right. “Listen, I loved doing those movies. There is nothing more fun than doing a horror movie. It’s the best. Julie James was awesome,” she said. “I do think that there’s unfinished business there, and so I would be happy to do it.”

Despite wanting to come back to the new movie, Hewitt also noted that her time working on the Fox medical procedural drama 9-1-1 may take her away from filming the new I Know What You Did Last Summer.

“Obviously, I’m on this show called 9 -1-1, so it would be kind of getting together [for the movie] on a hiatus or something like that, where we could go and film it,” Hewitt said of her hefty schedule. “But I’m definitely open to it.” She has played first responder Maddie Buckley on the show since 2018.

Prinze and Hewitt returned for the sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, also starring Brandy and Mekhi Phifer, in 1998. Prime Video released a TV revival series in 2021.