The I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot film is officially a go — but OG stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are still in the dark.

“The whole thing that came about was somebody said that it was happening, and Freddie and I both were like, ‘Wait, it’s happening?’” Hewitt, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting season 7 of her ABC series, 9-1-1, earlier this month. “Nobody’s called me yet. We heard about it in the press. And so we were like, ‘Oh, OK, well, let us know.’ So I think we’re in the same boat as everyone else.”

Hewitt and Prinze Jr., 48, starred as Julie James and Ray Bronson, respectively, in the 1997 film. They later returned for the sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, alongside Brandy and Mekhi Phifer, which hit theaters the following year.

After a failed TV reboot for Prime Video in 2021, Sony Pictures announced a new film for the franchise in May. The horror flick will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, with a screenplay she cowrote alongside Sam Lansky after an initial script from Leah McKen. The film is set to release in summer 2025.

Hewitt, who spoke with Us weeks before the new film was confirmed, said that she and Prinze Jr. are in a “holding period” as they wait to hear about their potential involvement, but the actress noted she believes they would both “definitely come back” if the story felt right.

“Listen, I loved doing those movies. There is nothing more fun than doing a horror movie. It’s the best. Julie James was awesome,” she explained. “I do think that there’s unfinished business there, and so I would be happy to do it.”

While both Hewitt and Prinze Jr.’s characters survive both OG films, viewers are left with a massive cliffhanger in the last minutes of the sequel. After a time jump, Julie and Ray get married and buy a home. In the final scene, Ray is brushing his teeth and the bathroom door is locked while Julie muses around the bedroom. As she looks in the mirror, the killer Ben (Muse Watson) appears from under the bed and pulls her down with him as she screams for help.

The open ending is partially what would have to be explored if Julie and Ray were to make another appearance. ”I think it’s more like what would the story be? How would it all work? Are we telling the best story for them? Is it an ending?” Hewitt said. “Is it still a continuation? What’s happening? I think the story would be really important.”

There’s also the issue of timing. Hewitt has been a series regular on 9-1-1 since its second season. The series, which got picked up by ABC after being canceled by Fox last year, was recently picked up for season 8, which will consist of 18 episodes and likely begin filming sometime this summer.

“Obviously, I’m on this show called 9 -1-1, so it would be kind of getting together [for the movie] on a hiatus or something like that, where we could go and film it,” Hewitt said of her packed schedule. “But I’m definitely open to it.”

Whether she’s a part of the new film or not, Hewitt is just excited that people are demanding another chapter of I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy. “It’s fun that it’s out there and it’s been fun to see people’s reaction that they would be excited for that,” she told Us.

9-1-1 airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.