Ready for PyeongChang! Margot Robbie, who recently starred as former Olympian Tonya Harding in the critically-acclaimed film I, Tonya, is excited to watch the 2018 Winter Games.

“Oh yeah, yeah. I actually haven’t really tuned in to the last couple Winter Olympics so I’m excited,” Robbie told Us on Thursday, February 8, at the 2018 SBIFF Margot Robbie & Allison Janney Performers Tribute. “But I’m definitely back in that headspace now.”

While she did not take home the trophy, Robbie was nominated for a Golden Globe and a Screen Actor’s Guild award for her role as the disgraced figure skater. She has also been nominated for an Academy Award, but will have to wait until March 4 to see if she wins the Oscar.

The 27-year-old actress learned to figure skate to play Harding, but previously told Us she is not a professional skater yet. “I don’t know if I could do that!” Robbie explained at the movie’s New York premiere in November when asked if she would take her skating talents to Disney On Ice. “But maybe I could be a good back-up, stand-in for them perhaps, I’m not quite at professional level yet.”

Robbie also spoke to Us about stepping up to produce the biographical film.

“Not to say that I wasn’t happy with the roles that I was receiving — definitely doing Wolf of Wall Street opened up a ton of opportunities that weren’t already present — but I guess I also didn’t want to wait around for the amazing roles to come by every couple of years,” Robbie told Us at the time. “I wanted to find them a little bit quicker and that meant that I had to find them myself or develop them.”

Robbie continued, “I work with an amazing group of people, I love everyone at our company and it’s not just about finding roles for me to do, it’s about finding roles for actresses in general and actors and first and second time directors, female directors, writers.”

The 2018 Winter Olympics are currently airing on NBC.

