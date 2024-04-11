Ice Spice has already taken the music world by storm — and now she’s aiming to do the same in Hollywood.

Multiple outlets confirmed on Wednesday, April 10, that the rapper, 24, has been cast in Spike Lee’s English-language reimagining of the 1963 crime thriller, High and Low.

The movie, which has already begun production, will have Ice Spice working alongside Denzel Washington, who will take on the leading role. Details surrounding Ice Spice’s character have been kept under wraps, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, she will appear in a cameo.

While this will be Ice Spice’s first time teaming up with Lee, 67, it will mark Washington’s fifth time collaborating with the director. The duo most recently joined forces on 2006’s Inside Man, as well as 1998’s He Got Game, 1992’s Malcom X and 1990’s Mo’ Better Blues.

The plot of the High and Low remake hasn’t been revealed, but the original Akira Kurosawa film was based on the novel King’s Ransom by Ed McBain. It followed a businessman who found himself in a tense hostage negotiation after he’s told that his son was kidnapped and being held for ransom.

Although High and Low will be Ice Spice’s first major motion picture, she has dipped her toes into the acting world before. She appeared in a September 2023 Dunkin commercial opposite Ben Affleck. She also was directed by friend Taylor Swift for the pair’s “Karma” remix video, which she got an enchanting review from the Eras Tour musician.

“I relate to Ice in many ways, but I think her dedication and focus is what blew me away from the very start,” Swift, 34, told Variety in September 2023. “She’s extremely professional without being cold. Playful and fun without ever taking her eye off the prize. She knows what is and isn’t ‘her’ and sets those boundaries with grace.”

Swift, 34, praised Ice Spice’s work ethic, adding, “It’s her ability to carefully find that balance that impresses the hell out of me.”

Ice Spice first shot to fame after she released her 2022 single Munch (Feelin’ U). The next year, she released “Boy’s a Liar, Pt 2” with PinkPantheress, followed by the remix of Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” with Nicki Minaj, which was part of the Barbie movie’s soundtrack. Since then, she has also been nominated for four Grammy’s including Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, Best Song for Written for Visual Media, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.