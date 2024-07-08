Ice Spice’s friendship with Taylor Swift is rock solid — even in the face of haters.

The rapper, 24, hit back at audience members who booed “Karma,” a song by Swift, 34, that features Spice in a 2023 remix of the original 2022 track, when it was played during her set at Austria’s Rolling Loud Music Festival on Sunday, July 7.

Video footage of the moment shared via X featured several people in the crowd gesturing thumbs down as the track plays.

The “Princess Diana” singer’s response? Spice, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, blew the audience members a kiss before shaking the moment off and continuing with her performance.

Swift released the remix of “Karma,” originally heard on the October 2022 Midnights album, in May last year and spoke out about how much she enjoyed working with Spice on the version.

“Collaborating with Ice Spice on “Karma” was one of the most natural things,” the Grammy winner said in a Spotify audio clip at the time. “She reached out through her team, just kind of saying, ‘Hey, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor’s since she was a little kid, would love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about.’ “

The musical pair have been friends ever since, attending various events together including the 2023 MTV VMAs and the 2024 Super Bowl, where Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce played.

Swift also spoke about her admiration for Spice to Variety via email in September 2023. “I relate to Ice in many ways, but I think her dedication and focus is what blew me away from the very start,”

The Cats actress told the outlet, “She’s extremely professional without being cold. Playful and fun without ever taking her eye off the prize. She knows what is and isn’t ‘her’ and sets those boundaries with grace. It’s her ability to carefully find that balance that impresses the hell out of me.”

For her part, Spice is equally adoring. During the first weekend of Coachella in April 2024, Swift and Kelce, 34, were spotted in the crowd enjoying Spice’s set. During the festival’s second weekend, Ice Spice gave her girl a shoutout while performing “Karma” (Swift was not in attendance that weekend).

“Y’all heard Taylor’s new album yet?” the “Barbie World” crooner said, referring to Swift’s record, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released one day prior. “Shout-out to Taylor Swift. My good sis.”

Spice recently announced the news of her debut album, Y2K!, set for release this summer.

“HIIIII … Y2K THE ALBUM WILL BE DROPPING JULY 26TH !!!!” she wrote via Instagram on June 5, alongside the album’s cover art. “Pre-save the link in my bio now.”