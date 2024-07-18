Ingrid Andress is taking a pause from touring after the fallout from her national anthem performance.

The singer, 32, has canceled a handful of concert dates after announcing she’s entering rehab. A representative for Andress told the Associated Press that her “upcoming shows in Nashville and Denver have been canceled, and the venues are in touch with ticket buyers regarding refunds.”

Andress was set to take the stage in Nashville on Wednesday, July 17, followed by a gig in Denver on July 24. Her website currently lists only one upcoming show date on October 4 in Ocean City, Maryland.

Andress posted about her Tennessee and Colorado concerts ahead of her now-viral “Star-Spangled Banner” performance at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, July 15.

“Greetings to everyone that has a pulse. I truly love you all so much. I’ve been absent for a minute, but I’m so stoked to announce that my new single ‘Colorado 9’ comes out on July 24th, pre-save it now,” she wrote via X. “To celebrate, I’m playing two very special shows.”

When she hit the field in Texas, however, her rendition of the national anthem was shaky, quickly earning mixed reviews on social media. Some viewers even compared Andress’ version to Fergie’s memorable (and meme-worthy) performance of the same song at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

Following the online backlash, Andress offered a candid explanation via Instagram. “I’m not gonna bulls—t y’all, I was drunk last night,” she shared in a statement on Tuesday, July 16. “I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night.”

She went on to apologize to “[the] MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition,” adding, “I’ll let y’all know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun.”

Andress received support from fans and other famous faces, including comedian Roseanne Barr, but New York Mets announcer Howie Rose faced backlash for poking fun at the country star’s rehab announcement. “I will make sure my ears say hi to her. They’re in rehab too,” he tweeted on Tuesday. In a follow-up post, he added: “Okay, maybe that was harsh. Can’t all be gems.”

In reaction to the not-so-funny joke, one fan wrote, “Howie I normally like your sense of humor, but this ain’t it man.” A second user described his post as a “disgraceful response” given Andress’ revelation.