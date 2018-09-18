Night fever! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had the time of their lives after attending the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 17.

The couple headed to an afterparty hosted by Hulu at The NoMad Hotel in Los Angeles around 10:20 p.m., and they danced the night away with friends for nearly an hour straight.

“The party went from quite dead to very much alive,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. “Chrissy came in dancing.”

The Cravings: Hungry for More cookbook author, 32, and the Grammy winner, 39, sat next to each other on a couch in the main room. After grooving to Usher’s “Caught Up” and posing for photos, they walked over to the DJ and Teigen “stood in front waving her hands,” according to the onlooker.

More than 25 minutes later, Teigen was still dancing. “[She] never seemed to stop,” the eyewitness tells Us, noting that the model and the singer “seemed super into” Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s song “Apes–t” in particular.

At one point during the bash, Legend took a video of Teigen dancing with The Handmaid’s Tale star Madeline Brewer and another friend. The pair left just before 11 p.m. — but not before grabbing some sweets.

The Lip Sync Battle color commentator “popped the last of her dessert into her mouth as they were walking out,” the eyewitness tells Us. The “All of Me” crooner, meanwhile, “grabbed a desert to go” and had a “huge smile on his face when the server offered it to him.”

Other guests at the party included Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel, Samira Wiley and Jordana Brewster.

Legend became an EGOT winner on September 9 when he won at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards for producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. He has 10 Grammys, an Oscar for his Selma song “Glory” and a Tony for coproducing a Broadway production Jitney. On Monday, he and Teigen presented the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie.

