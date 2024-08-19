Mickey Guyton and Scheana Shay go way back.

During the Sunday, August 18, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Guyton, 41, opened up about the random connection she has to the Vanderpump Rules star, 39, after host Andy Cohen showed the audience an old photo of the pair.

“We worked at a restaurant/cigar club in Beverly Hills,” Guyton shared, “when I was an aspiring singer and she was an aspiring Scheana. I was going on Facebook and I saw that picture, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I completely forgot about this!'”

The audience got a kick out of Guyton’s comments about her history with Shay, and social media users couldn’t get enough of their connection either.

“This is the crossover I never expected but needed,” wrote one TikTok user, while another said, “Lmaooo Scheana really has been everywhere.”

This isn’t the first random connection Shay — who has starred on VPR since it debuted on Bravo in 2013 — has had with a celebrity.

In 2009, the reality personality had a guest role on the Disney Channel show Jonas, which starred brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas. She famously played Maria the “Pizza Girl,” whom all three brothers had a crush on and wrote a song about.

“I auditioned for their TV show on Disney,” Shay previously explained on her “Scheananigans” podcast in 2023. “So I had a major guest-starring role in an entire episode, and part of that episode was this dream, cheesy — pun-intended — sequence of this massive pizza being built. And I’m the girl. I was the pizza girl they all had a crush on.”

Of working with the famous brothers, Shay added, “They were so innocent and shy, and still in their purity ring phase. My, how things have changed.”

That same year, she also appeared in an episode of The Hills, which starred Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port. In 2010, she nabbed a small role in the 90210 reboot as a student named Cassandra.

Guyton, meanwhile, worked on her debut album for nearly 10 years before releasing Remember Her Name in 2021. The record earned her four Grammy nominations, including Best Country Album and Best Country Song.

“Obviously, I wish it would have happened sooner, but everything is God’s timing. I don’t regret any lessons, and I’m extremely grateful for how things are going,” she told Grammy.com that year. “The last 10 years, me getting to this point of putting this album out, I have arrived now. I am here. And now I can be free to be an artist.”