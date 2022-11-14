‘Invincible’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

The Amazon Original animated series Invincible shocked viewers in 2021 with its insane first-episode twist. Comic book lovers saw it coming, but the rest of us had no idea what was in store. Amazon Prime Video even knocked the rating to TV-MA to fully explore the story.

With Invincible season 2 on its way after the first season’s critical success, many are left wondering when this new favorite superhero show will finally be released. The second season is still in development, but fans are hoping for a 2023 release.

We know that the creators, producers and actors are hard at work: Most of the voice actors are returning, and the plot will probably continue to diverge from the comics to a degree. After all, there is so much to explore in this teenage superhero universe.

Amazon Studios, unlike its Netflix and Hulu counterparts, likes to keep things under wraps, but we’ve gathered all the available info, so you have everything you need to know. If you loved Invincible season 1, then you have a lot to be excited about.

This non-Marvel superhero series is based on a comic series of the same name created by Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley and published by Image Comics. They were inspired by other franchises such as Spider-Man, Teen Titans and Young Justice.

Another season is on its way with all the father-son bonding you could ever want or need. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about Invincible Season 2:

When Will Season 2 Be Released?

While a release date is not yet confirmed, we do know a second season is on the way. Various actors and crew members talk about the show as if it’s been in the works for a while. The lead writer for the project, Simon Racioppa, is on top of things. Racioppa, alongside other staff writers, hoped to already be finished with season 2 by late 2022, but they want to take their time with America’s new favorite superhero.

In the Spring of 2022, fans were excited when they witnessed footage of Steven Yeun recording takes for the lead role of Mark Grayson. Yeun is a fan-favorite for his work in The Walking Dead.

It is hard to imagine any voice except J.K. Simmons’ coming out of the main antagonist’s mouth. Omni-man, a.k.a. Mark Grayson’s father, Nolan Grayson, is one of the best-written villains on television right now. His complicated consistency of a fatherly demeanor yet gruesome means intrigues viewers.

Simmons told Discussing Film in March 2022 that everyone is hard at work to get another season out. He is just as excited about it as fans are but notes that, realistically, a project of this magnitude done well can take months and years.

“Again, always wary of spoilers, but I think I’m allowed to say that we’re going back to work very soon in the recording booth,” Simmons shared. “Now, the lag between us doing our first recordings and the animation being completed is obviously many months and probably more than a year, I would guess. But, yes, Invincible is getting to work in earnest and season two is imminent, I will say.”

The show’s production company Skybound announced recent hires to the animation department in a press release. At one of their panels, Robert Kirkman glossed over questions regarding the season’s release date.

With all this information, as well as the lack of data, we can only hope for an early 2023 release.

Which Voice Actors Will Return?

We are certain that outside a few minor adjustments, everyone should be good to go for the upcoming season.

As implied previously, Yeun and Simmons are expected to reprise their iconic roles. Alongside them in the main cast, Sandra Oh (Debbie Grayson), Zazie Beetz (Amber Bennett, Andrew Rannells (William Clockwell), Gillian Jacobs (Samantha Eve Wilkins, a.k.a Atom Eve) and Walton Goggins (Cecil Stedman) are all returning to the small screen.

Clearly, show creator Kirkman’s ties with The Walking Dead exposes him to a variety of talented actors to fill out this ensemble cast. Several actors on Invincible are already from the zombie show, but he is interested to hire even more talent.

Secondary voice actors returning include Jason Mantzoukas (Rex Splode), Malese Jow (Dupli-Kate), Ross Marquand (Rudy Conners), Khary Payton (Black Samson), Kevin Michael Richardson (the Mauler Twins), Seth Rogen (Allen the Alien) and Mahershala Ali (Titan). Mark Hamill and Grey Griffin are also expected to reprise their roles.

If you’re caught up with the show, then you are aware one of the main secondary characters, Robot, created a body for himself resembling Rudy. This means Robot’s voice actor, Zachary Quinto, is no longer needed; instead, Ross Marquand (the voice actor for Rudy) should permanently have the role from here on out.

What Is the Plot of the Next Season?

This is where things get hazy. While the essential storyline of the Invincible comics remains intact, the animated series’s creators seem to be toying around with various timeline points and adjusting the secondary plots accordingly.

Season 1 Recap: Here’s What Happened

First of all, you have the main storyline, which delves into the father-son dynamic of Invincible and Omni-Man. Omni-Man’s mission given to him by the Viltrumite Empire on earth was to take over the planet. At the last second, he decides not to kill Mark and flies off into space. Mark is left to defend earth from a potential invasion.

The Viltrumite Empire is not only interested in Earth but the whole universe. Allen the Alien warned Mark about this and invited Earth to join the Coalition of Planets. In the comics, Omni-Man conquers another planet to make up for losing Earth, but the TV show could take this in an entirely different direction.

One side plot that almost got Mark killed ended with an intense battle with Machine Head’s mafia. Titan and Battle Beast took over the organization. We are unsure of Damien Darkblood’s return, but the demon certainly knew his stuff and almost figured everything out about Omni-Man.

Finally, with the death of every Guardians of the Globe member, Earth needs a new team of heroes. Robot was tasked with this endeavor. The team is a bit green, but they’re growing.

In addition to these plot points set up in the first season, lovers of the titular comic hope to see Mark’s nemesis, Angstrom Levy, appear at some point. There are other villains out there and plenty of universes to explore in season 2.