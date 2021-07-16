Sharing an update! Carrie Ann Inaba isn’t back on The Talk yet, but it sounds like she’ll have an update to share shortly.

“I noticed a lot of you are asking about The Talk, if I’m coming back and what’s happening there,” the Dancing With the Stars judge, 53, shared via her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 15. “I should have some news soon about what’s going on with my future and The Talk.”

The choregrapher, who stepped away from the show amid health issues in April, went on to congratulate Jerry O’Connell, who joined the show earlier this week as Sharon Osbourne‘s replacement. (Osbourne, 68, exited the CBS talk show in March following controversial comments and an internal investigation.)

“As soon as I know what’s going on with The Talk I will let you know, I promise,” the Hawaii native added on Thursday. “I’m very excited about Dancing With the Stars starting on September 20. We got our official date and everything’s good, and I look forward to sharing with you guys the news about The Talk.”

Shortly after Inaba announced she was stepping away from the show, she took to Instagram to explain that it “was not an easy decision,” but she had to do what was best for her.

“I was scared, but your messages reminded me that everything will be alright. Love you all so much and I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she wrote to her followers at the time.

Two months prior, the In Living Color alum detailed her chronic illnesses in a blog.

“I’ve been diagnosed with several autoimmune conditions: lupus, Sjogrën’s, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, and, most recently, vasculitis,” Inaba, who joined The Talk full time in 2019, wrote on her website in February. “For many years now, my life has been full of ups and downs, and lots of hard work to help me to feel my best, to land at a new normal that’s comfortable and sustainable.”

Last month, the TV personality shared her journey inside an oxygen chamber, answering fan questions via Instagram Story at the same time.

“I’m so grateful The Talk has given me this time to take care of myself and be on this incredible healing journey,” the dancer said in June. “We are probably going to sit down and have some discussions about what the future is and when I go back, maybe the end of this month. … I do miss everybody at The Talk and I look forward to be able to do what I love to do when the time is right.”