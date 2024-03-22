Post Malone can add another acting credit to his resume.

The musician, whose real name is Austin Post, does in fact have a small role in the Amazon Prime remake of Road House, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal, UFC fighter Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchoir and Lukas Gage.

Malone, 28, portrays the character Carter in the film, who fights Dalton, played by Gyllenhaal, 43, in the opening scene of the movie. The pair square off in an underground fight ring to earn extra cash.

“A man of many talents,” Gyllenhaal captioned a February Instagram post of the pair seemingly on set. “To say it was a pleasure working together is an understatement. Welcome to the #roadhouse @postmalone!”

In addition to having a part in Road House, Malone’s new single “Horsepower” appeared on the film’s soundtrack, and can be heard in the Grammy Award winner’s scene.

Road House is the latest production in which Malone has made a cameo. He’s also appeared in Wrath of Man, Spenser Confidential, Jennifer Lopez’s This Is Me… Now, and an episode of Content Cop, as well as voiced Ray Fillet in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Though Malone isn’t new to acting, Road House serves as his costar McGregor’s first acting gig.

After admitting the filming schedule was difficult, the famed UFC fighter addressed his future as an actor during a special screening of the movie earlier in March. And although he admitted that his fellow cast members “are really good actors,” he told the audience that he was “unlikely” to act in another project.

“It was hard work, and I’m used to hard work, but the schedule was intense,” he said via The Independent. “I’m not sure if I will go through it again, but it’s in the bank, it’s in the history books. Money can come and go, but this film will be there forever.”

He added of his UFC comeback: “We’re still in the first quarter of this year, talks are ongoing. It’s a little bit of a lack of transparency. I’ve got two fights left on my contract. I don’t think either of us knows what their move will be.”

Road House, a remake of the 1989 film of the same name, can be streamed on Amazon Prime now.