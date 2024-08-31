It Ends With Us director, Justin Baldoni, has paid tribute to domestic violence survivors, sharing an open letter written in their honor.

Baldoni shared the inspirational words via his Instagram on Friday, August 30 and credited those who have endured domestic violence with possessing positive traits such as “resilience”, “courage” and an “unyielding spirit”.

“Dear Survivor, You embody resilience and courage, qualities that shine bright even on the darkest days. In the tapestry of your life, each thread tells a story of endurance, strength, and hope,” Baldoni, 40, wrote in the letter.

He added: “Every step forward you take, no matter how small, is a declaration of your unyielding spirit and an inspiration to others. You may not always see the impact you have, but your journey encourages and motivates, lighting the path for those of us still searching for the light.”

While the actor admitted he could never “fully understand” survivors’ pain, he said he empathized with their plight and wanted to offer his unwavering support.

“I want you to know that you are never alone in this fight. We are with you. You are not just surviving; you are thriving, and in your thriving, you inspire us all,” he continued. “May your journey forward be filled with moments of profound peace. And may you remember that as you fight for joy…you are liberating us all.”

Baldoni directs and acts in It Ends With Us, a film adaption of the best-selling Colleen Hoover novel which features domestic violence as a central theme and also stars Blake Lively.

Costars Baldoni and Lively have been embroiled in controversy over the past few weeks due to reports of tension between the pair.

Despite the controversy surrounding the making of the film, the post was well received by many of Baldoni’s followers and several survivors and supporters flocked to his comments section to weigh in.

“As a survivor, and I can’t speak for all of us. But for me; having a male voice speak up and empathize and support our voices, our journey, is needed and appreciated,” one follower wrote. “We need male support in the fight for changing perspective and behavior. Especially males who have an influence in media. Thank you for speaking up, thank you for everything you do.”

Another described Baldoni’s decision to share the open letter as, “A true example of integrity.”

“Thank you for being so empathetic and responsible in your promotional efforts of this film,” another follower wrote. “It speaks volumes to your character and your desire to make a change for survivors.”