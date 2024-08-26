Blake Lively‘s sister Robyn Lively showed her support as rumors continue to swirl about a feud on the set of It Ends With Us.

Robyn, 52, casually joined the conversation via Instagram when a fan left a comment on the Teen Witch star’s Instagram tribute to Blake. The comment read, “Blake is a lovely human being! I hope she knows that the multitudes of people who love her is so much greater than the negative voices. Happy Birthday Blake!!”

Blake’s older sister wrote back, “Thank you for this.” The response comes as Blake, 37, has been keeping a lower profile It Ends With Us having major success at the box office.

Based on Colleen Hoover’s book of the same name, It Ends With Us follows Lily Bloom (Blake)’s abusive relationship with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincard (Justin Baldoni) before reuniting with her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar).

As the cast came together to promote the movie earlier this month, fans couldn’t help but notice that Baldoni — who directed the film — was largely alone on the press tour.

“Blake was involved in every aspect of the film once she came onto the project, from scenes and dialogue until the end, until now,” he told Entertainment Weekly in August. “She’s been involved in all of it, and she’s been a powerhouse of a creative and a wonderful collaborator.”

Baldoni went on to suggest that Blake should direct a film adaptation of the second book in the series, It Starts With Us, despite his production company having the rights.

“I think there are better people for that one,” he quipped to Entertainment Tonight. “I think Blake Lively is ready to direct. That’s what I think.”

The comment sparked fans to dive deep into the situation. Reports subsequently revealed that Blake — who is a producer on the film — worked with husband Ryan Reynolds’ collaborator Shane Reid on another cut of the movie.

“It’s very typical to have many cuts of the film during the post-production process,” one insider shared with Us Weekly. “This is the nature of post-production and part of the editing process.”

Another source told Us that Blake’s changes during production weren’t Baldoni-approve. “There were two camps on the film — team Blake and team Justin,” the insider said earlier this month. “This creative struggle set the tone for the negative experience behind the scenes and grew into them not speaking anymore.”

Blake has also come under fire for some of her answers to questions about the domestic violence story line in the movie. Following the backlash, she took to social media to share resources pegged to the film.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to show that people WANT to see films about women, and the multitudes we hold,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 13. “It Ends With Us is a story of the female experience. All the highest highs, and lowest lows. And we are so proud of it.”

Blake noted that she wanted to take the time to highlight some important resources for those experiencing domestic violence.

“1 in 4 women aged 18 and older in the US alone have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime,” she added. “Intimate partner violence affects all genders, including more than 12 million people every year in the United States. Everyone deserves relationships free from domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline provides confidential support 24/7/265.”

It Ends With Us is in theaters now.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.