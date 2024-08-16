As the It Ends With Us drama continues to make headlines, old interviews between Blake Lively and various journalists are trending online.

Lively, 36, and costar Justin Baldoni had “creative differences” behind-the-scenes while making the movie based on Colleen Hoover’s 2016 book of the same name.

“There were two camps on the film — team Blake and team Justin,” a source told Us Weekly in August, as rumors of a rift continued. “This creative struggle set the tone for the negative experience behind the scenes and grew into them not speaking anymore.”

It Ends With Us fans have appeared to also take sides with Lively or Baldoni, with some members of the media getting involved to share their past experiences with the Gossip Girl alum.

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of all those viral interviews:

The Location Share

Emmy winning Chicago-based reporter Jake Hamilton sat down with Lively and costar Brandon Sklenar earlier this month.

“If someone understands the themes of this movie and comes across you in public and they want to really talk to you, what’s the best way for them to be able to talk to you about this? How would you recommend they go about it?” Hamilton asked Lively, referring to her character Lily’s abusive relationship with Ryle (Baldoni). The actress’ apparent response has raised eyebrows.

“Maybe asking for, like, my address, or my phone number. Or, like, location share?! I could just location-share you and then we could …” she replied, trailing off. Fans have shared the clip from the interview various times on TikTok, confused by and slightly horrified by Lively’s answer. Hamilton has since spoken out about the now-viral moment, clarifying that there was more to the response.

“After she made those comments about my initial question, she did go on to answer the question,” Hamilton clarified during an August 14 news broadcast. “That part isn’t necessarily ending up in anyone’s viral TikTok videos, but it does just yield a bigger conversation of an actor who does press for a movie about such a serious topic. You gotta talk about it.”

The ‘Cafe Society’ Press Tour

After Hamilton’s interview clip went viral, Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa released a YouTube video titled: “The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job.”

Recorded in 2016, the interview was pegged to the release of Cafe Society. Lively — alongside Parker Posey — is sparking chatter for her apparent dismissive nature after Flaa congratulated the actress on her “little bump.” (Lively was pregnant with daughter Inez at the time.)

Lively responded, saying, “Congrats on your little bump.” And things continued to escalate when Flaa asked about the film’s costumes.

“Everyone wants to talk about the clothes, but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes,” Lively stated, talking with Posey. “It’s not just the women that have the clothes, but I feel like the women get the conversation.”

Flaa has since replied during an interview with Daily Mail, recalling she was “almost paralyzed” by the comment as someone with infertility struggles. “To me that comment was like a bullet,” she added.

Two years later Flaa spoke with Lively again, this time for A Simple Favor. Things between Lively and Flaa weren’t as tense this time around.

The Pop Quiz

In 2017, Lively sat down with DP/30 to promote All I See Is You.

“Do you feel free to try everything?” the reporter asked Lively, referring to her career. He attempted to backtrack and clarify after she questioned what he meant. “I mean, apparently, you’re not gonna sing if you [don’t] think you could sing.”

Lively noted that she “does sing” in the movie. “Did you see the movie? We’re gonna give you a pop quiz at the end of this.”

The Florals of It All

Lively has also garnered backlash for focusing on the floral aspect of It Ends With Us (her character is a florist) instead of sharing resources for victims of domestic violence. One TikTok in particular, shared to the It Ends With Us page, has been making its rounds and turned into a viral sound.

“It Ends With Us is in theaters now. Grab your friends, wear your florals and head out to see it,” she declared.

Lively has since posted resources for domestic violence survivors several times via her Instagram Stories.