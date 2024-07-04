Jack Osbourne opened up about his “fun experience” as a teen on the set of Dawson’s Creek in the early aughts.

The 38-year-old son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne spoke about his guest spot on the WB series, which ran from 1998 to 2003, on the Tuesday, July 2, episode of “The Osbournes Podcast” with his parents and sister Kelly Osbourne.

Jack said he “lived it up” — despite his mom’s “no partying” rule — when he made several cameos on the show in 2002 and 2003. He played a version of himself on Dawson’s Creek, and the childhood friend of Busy Philipps‘ character, Audrey Liddell.

“I remember actually going out drinking one night with [Joshua Jackson],” Jack said. “Lived it up.”

Jack, who starred with his famous family on the MTV reality series The Osbournes at the time, recalled “the wild days” of his teen years and said he had “a fun experience” on set in Wilmington, North Carolina, with the likes of Jackson, now 46, James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams and Katie Holmes.

Related: ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Ever since Dawson’s Creek premiered in 1998, the show became a favorite among fans and remains one of the most popular teen dramas to ever hit the small screen. The series followed the life of Joey Potter (Katie Holmes), a tomboy who is just trying to make it through high school following the death of […]

“Man, I remember being really, like, I don’t know, just shy,” Jack recalled. “Super nervous. Very nervous. And it was great meeting everyone.”

Jack sought help at the age of 17 and recently celebrated 20 years of sobriety in April 2023.

“I was suffering from a lot of depression in my early teens, and I was drinking a lot. And then we did The Osbournes and it gave me a rather large piggy bank, so my parents had less control, and then my mom got sick,” he told Variety in 2021, referring to Sharon’s colon cancer battle. “But in these times, I would dip in and be like, ‘Things aren’t great.’ And then I’d pull back — ‘Oh, things are OK.’ So it was this dance. Eventually, my mom received a phone call from a friend who was like, ‘This is bad.’”

Jack is now married to Aree Gearhart and they share one daughter, Maple, nearly 2. He also has three girls — Pearl, 12, Andy Rose, 9, and Minnie Theodora, 6 — with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Jack said he and his family used to spend time with Dawson Leary himself, Van Der Beek, 47 — who has six children with wife Kimberly Van Der Beek — before the actor moved to Austin.

“You know, James Van Der Beek became a friend later on because he has kids [that are a] similar age to mine,” Jack said. “So, we used to hang out when they lived in L.A. Then him and his wife moved to Texas. I run into Josh Jackson. Always very polite and nice.”

Jackson shares a 4-year-old daughter with ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith.