Jacob Elordi is aware of those bathwater candles and wants to know why he’s not the one profiting off them.

“Cailee [Spaeny], my costar from Priscilla actually sent me the videos of people doing this,” Elordi, 26, said during his Thursday, January 18, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after host Jimmy Fallon asked the actor if he knew about the “Jacob Elordi’s Bath Water Candle” being sold by various fans on Etsy.

“I want to know who’s making the money,” Elordi joked. “Great, where’s my money?”

Fallon, 49, then presented Elordi with one of the candles and asked him to smell it.

“It smells like a washing room. Like detergent,” he said, while slurping the candle as a homage to Saltburn costar Barry Keoghan.

The Jacob Elordi’s Bath Water Candle comes after the viral success of Elordi’s movie Saltburn in which he stars alongside Keoghan, 32. The film, which is streaming on Prime Video, follows the story of the University of Oxford student Oliver Quick (Keoghan) who becomes obsessed with classmate Felix Catton (Elordi) and his family. During the summer, Oliver accompanies Felix to his family’s Saltburn mansion when things start to go awry.

As Oliver’s obsession with Felix heightens, he makes some rather sinister — and erotic — choices. In one scene, Oliver catches Felix masturbating in the bathtub. Once Felix exits the bathroom, Oliver steps into the tub and drinks the remaining bathwater.

Since it’s gone viral, Elordi has spoken at length about the scene in question.

“I was just really excited when I read that scene because you don’t really see things like that in mainstream movies a lot of the time,” he told Stream Wars in December 2023. “It’s just great that [writer and director] Emerald [Fennell] was allowed to push those boundaries and expose people like that I think.”

Elordi noted that he hadn’t “heard too many” reactions to that particular scene.

“I try to hide away from it,” he recalled, revealing that he snuck into an Australian theater to see the movie with fans. “I went to a screening of the picture in Brisbane when it first played and it was unbelievable because everybody was engaged and gasping at the screen. I haven’t been in a movie like that in a really, really long time.”

Elordi also made light of the now-viral moment, saying that he was “proud” to have Keoghan “guzzling [the bathwater] like that,” during a November 2023 interview with Variety.