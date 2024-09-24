Cameras may not be rolling, but James Kennedy keeps on spinning.

While the future of Vanderpump Rules remains uncertain, one of the show’s biggest stars is hopeful that viewers haven’t seen the last of the SUR crew.

“This was the first summer we’ve had off in a decade so it’s been nice being able to travel and to DJ and focus on that,” Kennedy, 32, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Friday, September 20. “But, you know, it’s Vanderpump Rules. It’s a legendary show so I don’t expect it to be over yet.”

Since Vanderpump Rules premiered in 2013, the show’s cast has been used to episodes filming in the summer.

Related: Biggest 'Vanderpump Rules' Feuds Ever — and Where the Relationships Stand Raise your glass! Since Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo in 2013, viewers have had a front row seat to some of the biggest reality TV fights and feuds. Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval’s tumultuous relationship was a topic of discussion during the first two seasons. As the pair tried to work out their issues, rumors […]

But following the aftermath of Scandoval, which involved the breakup of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix after he cheated with costar Rachel Leviss, Bravo opted to take an extended pause to give everyone some time to heal from their fractured friend group.

While some fan sites have posted theories about the future of the show, Kennedy seemingly decided to slam one possibility that a total reboot was coming.

“Y’all think you have it all figured out, huh,” the See You Next Tuesday DJ wrote in the comments section of an August 29 Instagram post. Bravo has yet to confirm any plans for season 12.

Instead of filming scenes for reality TV, Kennedy has been hard at work with his DJ career.

In addition to a residency at LIV Las Vegas inside Fontainebleau, the Bravo star was able to serve as a special guest DJ at the iHeartRadio Music Festival’s House of Music event outside the T-Mobile Arena.

“It’s been an absolute dream come true,” Kennedy told Us about his recent gigs. “I mean, being on reality TV for over a decade and this being my dream overall since the get-go, right? I’ve been able to DJ events like Neon Carnival, EDC, Stagecoach. … It’s just a massive dream come true for me and you know it’s just fueling me to put on better shows. The crowds have been incredible.”

Related: Every Story Line — and Feud — That Happened Between 'VPR' Seasons 11 and 12 Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo Vanderpump Rules doesn’t need cameras to be rolling to keep the drama going between seasons 11 and 12. Season 11 of the hit Bravo series picked back up mere months after Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss made headlines — and ended his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. While most of the […]

Along for the journey is Kennedy’s supportive girlfriend, Ally Lewber. Together since January 2022, the couple have been traveling and working on various projects before cameras possibly appear at their home once again.

“Ally and I have been enjoying the summer,” he said. “We’ve got [our dog] Hippie at home and we’ve just been both focused on our work and enjoying our time together.”

With reporting by Christine Maddela