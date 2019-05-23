Anything can happen on live TV! Jamie Foxx hilariously flubbed one of his lines while playing George Jefferson in ABC’s All in the Family special Live in Front of a Studio Audience on Wednesday, May 22.

While talking to Anthony Anderson’s Uncle Henry, Foxx, 51, was supposed to say the insult, “Ever since I was a little boy, I would always beg my mother for a little brother. But, you know, we were broke, so all we could afford was you.” However, he stumbled toward the end of the punchline and began stuttering.

“It’s live!” the Oscar winner announced, breaking character and turning to the studio audience. “Everyone sitting at home just think their TV just messed up.”

Foxx immediately regained his composure, but his castmates and the audience tried to hold in their laughter. Anderson, 48, smirked in an attempt to keep a straight face, while Ike Barinholtz (Mike “Meathead” Stivic) and Ellie Kemper (Gloria Stivic) just straight-up laughed. Woody Harrelson (Archie Bunker) struggled to keep it together the most, at one point turning his back to the camera to hide his chuckles.

Wanda Sykes (Louise “Weezy” Jefferson) and Marisa Tomei (Edith Bunker) managed to remain calm through it all, which helped Foxx shrug off his blunder and continue the show.

Jimmy Kimmel staged Live in Front of a Studio Audience as a tribute to Norman Lear, the legendary producer behind the beloved 1970s and ‘80s sitcoms All in the Family and The Jeffersons. The cast also included Will Ferrell (Tom Willis), Kerry Washington (Helen Willis) and Sean Hayes (Mr. Lorenzo).

Original cast member Marla Gibbs made a surprise cameo during the special to reprise her role as the Jefferson family’s housekeeper, Florence Johnston. Jennifer Hudson also took the stage with a show-stopping performance of The Jeffersons’ iconic theme song at the top of the special.

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!