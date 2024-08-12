Lindsay Lohan’s music will be a huge part of the much anticipated Freaky Friday sequel, according to its stars.

The actress, 38, and Jamie Lee Curtis, who play a mother-daughter duo, teased to FanDango on Saturday, August 10, that music will be integral to the 2003 film’s follow up, in which Lohan played a teen musician.

“There is a new song. It is going to be the song of the summer next year, I promise you,” Curtis, 65, told the outlet.

In the early 2000s while filming the classic film, Lohan was balancing an acting career with her pop star pursuits. Lohan’s tracks, including her cover of Meet Me @ The Altar’s “Take Me Away,” in addition to her original release, “Ultimate,” featured heavily in the comedy.

This time around, the music will be ramped up even further.

“We have some new and some old [songs],” Lohan revealed. “Music is a bigger part of the film I would say.”

Curtis also let slip new details about what fans can expect.

“Lindsay was working last night at 11 o’clock at night, playing the guitar somewhere, maybe on the Wiltern Stage,” she teased. “There may be a lot of music in this new movie, and maybe last night they were shooting a big sequence…”

The sequel to Freaky Friday, which followed Lohan and Curtis’ characters switching bodies after eating a fortune cookie, was confirmed in March by the singer. The original film also starred Chad Michael Murray and Mark Harmon.

“I don’t want to say too much,” she told “Radio Andy” on Sirius XM. “But we’re both excited. I’m going to speak for Jamie.”

Curtis had been pushing to reprise her role in a follow-up for years, and even proposed future story lines.

“Let me be the grandma, let me be the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who’s still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon,” she said on The View in October 2022. “I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I want to be a helicopter parent in today’s world.”

In August 2024, Disney released an official synopsis about what the new plot will actually entail when it is released next year.

“The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter,” the synopsis read. “As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”