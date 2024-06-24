Things are officially getting freaky again for Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The pair – who starred as the iconic mother-daughter duo in 2003’s beloved comedy Freaky Friday – reunited on the set of the highly anticipated sequel on Monday, June 24.

“The band’s back together and coming to theaters in 2025,” read a caption posted on the official Disney Studios account via TikTok, which showed Lohan, 37, and Curtis, 65, popping their heads out of their trailers. “The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production!”

Curtis and Lohan also reposted the clip to their respective Instagram accounts, which fans went wild for.

“It’s my favorite movie and I haven’t even seen the sequel yet lol. Lindsay Lohan, I love you with all of my heart and seeing you winning is honestly bringing tears to my eyes. This is just more than incredible,” wrote one social media user, while another added, “What a freaky Monday!”

Even some celebrities, like John Stamos, couldn’t contain their excitement over the news. “Can I do a guest spot?” the Full House alum, 60, asked in the comment section of Lohan’s post.

@disneystudios The band’s back together and coming to theaters in 2025 🤘. The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production! ♬ original sound – Disney Studios

In addition to Lohan and Curtis reprising their respective roles as Anna and Tess Coleman, Chad Michael Murray and Mark Harmon will also return. Murray, 42, played Lohan’s love interest Jake in the original, while Harmon, 72, portrayed Curtis’ boyfriend, Ryan.

Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao will also return to the second installment of Freaky Friday, and will be joined by newcomers Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

According to the film’s logline, the sequel to Freaky Friday picks up “years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis” by magically switching bodies and lives. “Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

While speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in December 2023, Vidal Mitchell – who played Lohan’s BFF and Pink Slip bandmate Maddie – opened up about how she envisioned her character 20 years later.

“I’d love to see that character still performing,” Vidal shared. “Maybe she has a cover band, or maybe she had a bunch of kids and they have a band, and they still perform. I’ve thought about this a lot, obviously. I also thought it would be kind of cool if she had a school for musicians and people who want to learn how to [play], specifically young [people].”

Disney first confirmed a script for the sequel was being written in May 2023, according to a report from the New York Times. Lohan later confirmed that the sequel was happening during a March appearance on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy, but played coy when it came to sharing any details.

“I don’t want to say too much,” she said. “But we’re both excited. I’m going to speak for Jamie.”