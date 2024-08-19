Jamie Lee Curtis has relished in playing an onscreen mother to Lindsay Lohan all over again.

Curtis, 65, will appear in Freakier Friday, the forthcoming sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday, in which she will reprise her role as Tess, the mother to Lohan’s Anna.

As filming on the production, which will hit theaters in 2025, begins to wrap, Curtis took to social media on Friday, August 16, to praise Lohan, 38.

“The last FRIDAY of this FREAKIEST FRIDAY or shall I call it CRYDAY,” the Knives Out actress wrote via Instagram. “I’m feeling especially grateful to my ULTIMATE movie daughter, @lindsaylohan without whom we could not have made this movie. Ever.”

Curtis, whose Freaky Friday character switched bodies with her onscreen teenage daughter in the original film, added that Lohan gave her a prized new wardrobe item during the film’s production.

“She [Lohan] gifted me a @suziekondi shift after I complimented her on hers and I wore it today in honor of her,” Curtis wrote in the post. “We still have a couple days left next week, but it’s winding down.”

Lohan responded to Curtis’ gushing post, commenting, “So much [love] and gratitude for YOU and this WONDERFUL experience and Many future fun times together to come!!”

Earlier this month, Disney released an official synopsis for Freakier Friday. “The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis,” it read. “Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

Joining Curtis and Lohan for the sequel are several of Freaky Friday’s original stars including Chad Michael Murray and Mark Harmon.

On June 24, Disney Studios posted a TikTok clip of Lohan and Curtis on the set of Freakier Friday, captioning it, “The band’s back together and coming to theaters in 2025.” The pair were seen popping their heads out of their trailers and posing for photos. Both stars reposted the video to their individual Instagram accounts.

Fans understandably went wild for the pair’s reunion, as did the odd celebrity including John Stamos who shared his excitement in the comments section of Lohan’s post. “Can I do a guest spot?” the Full House alum, 61, wrote at the time.

Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao will also return to the second installment of Freaky Friday. The group will be joined by newcomers Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.