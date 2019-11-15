



Supportive costar! Jamie Lee Curtis gushed about sharing the screen with Kyle Richards in the Halloween franchise.

“She is so great that it’s going to be so fun for her audience — who is now used to knowing her for her TV show,” the actress, 60, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the L.A. premiere of Knives Out on Thursday, November 14. “They are going to be so happy to see her be an actress again, and she is absolutely fantastic.”

Curtis was clearly impressed by the 50-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s performance in Halloween Kills, which is set to be released in October 2020. “[She’s] so beautiful that, you know, she gets very decomposed. Not … you know what I mean,” she teased. “Like, distressed in this movie, in every way. Emotionally, physically, environmentally, and she just completely left that other life and just came and shot for three, four weeks and was amazing. People are going to be bonkers about her.”

Richards played Lindsey in the original Halloween, which came out in 1978. The reality star offered to appear in the 2018 revival, but her character did not make the cut. However, she will return alongside Curtis’ Laurie Strode in next year’s sequel.

The Bravo star opened up about her desire to be included in July 2018. “I really wanted to be so badly. And I’ve never done this in my life. … I literally reached out and said, ‘Can I be in it in any capacity? I’ll be an extra. I’ll do anything.’ But they didn’t think that it was going to fit in with the story or something,” she explained to Us at the time. “I would’ve loved to have been.”

Richards noted her sense of joy over being involved in the original film. “That’s probably the No. 1 thing next to Little House on the Prairie, or now The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, that people ask me about. So it’s just something that I feel really proud to have been a part of. It’s such an iconic film,” she said. “And I have a lot of memories from that, which I don’t have from all the things I’ve done. For some reason, it really sticks out in my mind.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus