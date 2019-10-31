The world of reality TV can be scary at times, but not nearly as frightening as horror movies. Through the years, countless reality stars have appeared on the big screen in unsettling films that have made viewers’ hearts drop between bites of popcorn.

Child actress and future Bravo personality Kyle Richards set the standard when she starred in filmmaker John Carpenter’s original Halloween movie in 1978 opposite Jamie Lee Curtis. She reprised her role as Lindsay Wallace in the sequel three years later.

“I’ve done so many movies and TV shows since I’m a baby. And that’s probably the No. 1 thing next to Little House on the Prairie — or now The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — that people ask me about,” Richards told Us Weekly exclusively in 2018. “It’s just something that I feel really proud to have been a part of. It’s such an iconic film, and I have a lot of memories from that.”

The New Celebrity Apprentice alum noted that even though Halloween was “a small, little-budget movie that we didn’t think was gonna really be a big deal,” it managed to turn into an iconic franchise.

“It blew up,” she told Us. “And I just feel very proud to be a part of it.”

Richards is set to make her highly anticipated return to the fictional town of Haddonfield, Illinois, in 2020 when she stars in Halloween Kills.

“They reached out to me and they said they wanted to meet with me,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2019. “I read the script, and they said, ‘We want to bring your character back,’ and I was like, ‘I’m there.’”

The Life Is Not a Reality Show author’s niece and fellow reality star Paris Hilton has also worked in the spooky genre, as has Richards’ fellow Bravo star Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules.

