All is forgiven? Jane Fonda reacted to Megyn Kelly’s blackface controversy after the two women famously went head-to-head on the now-canceled Megyn Kelly Today over the actress’ history with plastic surgery.

“I feel badly because, you know, I wanted her to make it, I did,” Fonda, 80, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, November 1.

The Grace and Frankie star added of Kelly’s on-air blunders: “That’s how everyone learns, through making mistakes. It’s through failure that we grow and learn. I know that has been true for me, and I think it is for everybody.”

Fonda made headlines in September 2017 when she shut down the Settle for More author’s questions about plastic surgery during an appearance on Megyn Kelly Today. “You’ve been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically. You admit you’ve had work done, which I think is to your credit. But you look amazing,” Kelly said at the time. “I read that you said you’re not proud to admit you’ve had work done. Why not?”

The Barbarella actress shot back, “We really want to talk about that now?” to which Kelly countered: “Well, one of the things people think when they look at you is how amazing you look.” Fonda then redirected the conversation to her film Our Souls at Night.

The former lawyer told Us Weekly exclusively in the weeks before her blackface scandal that her one regret from her talk show was having the 9 to 5 star as a guest. “That didn’t go well!” she said before defending herself: “She answered that question in about 40 different forums. It was nothing wrong with me. And she’s answered it in 40 more forums since!” Kelly also suggested that Fonda took issue with her because of her prior job at Fox News.

Megyn Kelly Today was officially canceled by NBC on October 26, days after its host made controversial comments about wearing blackface as a Halloween costume. “What is racist?” the former Fox News anchor asked during a panel discussion on the October 23 episode. “You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on white face. … That was OK when I was a kid, as long as you were dressing like a character.”

A spokesperson for NBC News told Us on October 26: “Megyn Kelly Today is not returning. Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other TODAY coanchors.” Meanwhile, Kelly’s lawyer maintained to Us that the journalist “remains an employee of NBC News and discussions about next steps are continuing.”

