A whole new man! Michael (Brett Dier) returned from the dead with plenty of surprises in store for his widow, Jane (Gina Rodriguez), during the Wednesday, March 27, season 5 premiere of Jane the Virgin.

The episode picked up where the season 4 finale shocker left off. Jane fainted after seeing Michael and only became more disoriented as he shared his story with her. Michael woke up in a field in Montana with amnesia. A woman told him he was in a lot of trouble, so he was afraid to figure out who he was. This Michael went by the name Jason, talked with a bit of a drawl, and had an entirely new personality.

Rafael (Justin Baldoni), who confirmed Michael’s identity via a DNA test, later filled in some blanks for Jane. Rose (Bridget Regan) told her former stepson that she faked Michael’s death, giving him a toxin that would slow his heart rate and paying off anyone she needed to for her plan to work. She then subjected Michael to electroshock therapy to wipe his memory.

Rose insisted that she would only explain to Luisa (Yara Martinez) why she executed the bizarre idea. Rafael assured his sister he would not force her to talk to Rose, but Luisa wanted to help because her brother didn’t ask her to do so.

In the meantime, Michael’s mother encouraged Jane to help him remember, though a neurologist informed the family that his memories might never come back. Jane tried to assist but found that her husband was gone. He was no longer a cat person, hated his favorite sandwich and thought he should have seen red flags in his relationship with Jane. Michael also took a surprising and hilarious interest in Petra (Yael Grobglas).

After Jane had a major meltdown and Michael admitted that Jane should not feel obligated to assist him, Jane decided to continue pursuing her romance with Rafael — while also helping Michael. She told Rafael they should go ahead and move in together because she loved him.

Jane the Virgin airs on The CW Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

