She deserves it. Janet Jackson will receive the Icon Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 20.

The “Nasty” singer, 51, joins the ranks of past honorees Jennifer Lopez, Cher, Céline Dion, Prince, Stevie Wonder and Neil Diamond. The award, which was established in 2011, recognizes artists who make a cultural impact, not only in the music industry but also outside of it.

Jackson will perform at the award show, marking her first televised performance in nine years. She has had plenty of practice as of late. The Grammy winner announced on April 23 that she was extending her State of the World tour, adding summer dates across the U.S. She is also set to headline the ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans in July.

There was speculation that the “All for You” singer would perform at the Super Bowl halftime show with Justin Timberlake in February, but she later confirmed to Us Weekly that she would not make an appearance. However, her music saw a 150 percent increase in streams after the “Man of the Woods” singer’s performance.

Jackson has a long history of being honored by the Billboard Music Awards. She has been nominated 18 times and has taken home 10 trophies.

Kelly Clarkson will host the 2018 award show. Performers include Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, BTS, John Legend and Clarkson. Ariana Grande will open the show, likely with her new song “No Tears Left to Cry.” Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars lead the pack in nominations, with 15 each.

The Billboard Music Awards will air on NBC Sunday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET.

