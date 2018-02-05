The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t the only ones who took away a win after Super Bowl LII on Sunday, February 4. Janet Jackson’s Spotify saw an increase in streams in the United States in the hour after the game, a rep for the music service tells Us Weekly.

Following a day when social media users started adding the hashtag #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay to their posts, the “All for You” singer, 51, received a 150 percent increase in streams. “All increases were calculated by comparing US streams in the hour that followed the broadcast with the same hour the previous week,” Spotify explained to Us on Monday, February 5.

The buzz came on the heels of Justin Timberlake’s much-anticipated halftime performance — 14 years after his memorable performance with Jackson during which she suffered an infamous wardrobe malfunction. Caught up in the performance, Timberlake ripped off part of Jackson’s bustier, which revealed her right breast and bejeweled nipple during his hit song “Rock Your Body.” #JusticeforJanet started to trend during the 2018 game as people felt Timberlake let her take the bulk of the blame over the years.

Leading up to the 2018 Super Bowl, fans speculated that the “Nasty” songstress would join Timberlake during his performance. She ultimately shut down the rumors just one day before the big game. “To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow; I will not,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Thank you for your support and I do look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

As for the main attraction of Super Bowl LII? “Following Justin Timberlake’s performance during [the] halftime show, streams of the ‘SexyBack’ singer surged 214 percent on Spotify in the U.S. during the hour that followed Philadelphia Eagles’ win over New England Patriots,” the rep revealed.

Out of the 11 songs performed during the show, these Timberlake tracks received the following increase in streams:

“Filthy” (266%)

“Rock Your Body” (300%)

“Señorita” (291%)

“SexyBack” (332%)

“My Love” (203%)

“Cry Me A River” (329%)

“Suit & Tie” (553%)

“Until The End Of Time” (671%)

“I Would Die 4 U” – Prince cover (916%)

“Mirrors” (537%)

“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” (148%)

During the performance, Timberlake paid homage to the legendary Minnesotan, Prince, whose Spotify also saw an increase of 205 percent as a result.

