Janice Dickinson recalled being at odds with Omarosa Manigault Newman on the set of The Surreal Life — and there appears to be no love lost between them nearly two decades later.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive first look at the Tuesday, October 1, episode of VICE TV’s The Dark Side of Reality TV, Janice, 69, opened up about her unique experience on The Surreal Life.

“It’s important for me to maintain a level of what I look like on TV because that is my bread and butter,” the model shared. “So I had that written into the contract that they were supposed to help me out with hair and makeup.”

Janice said it “really disturbed” some of her costars, adding, “I remember Omarosa was very jealous.”

In a separate confessional, Omarosa, 50, offered her perspective on the situation. “Janine was the only person who was allowed to have hair and makeup come to the set in the morning,” she noted.

Janice claimed Omarosa wasn’t thrilled by the disadvantage.

“It was worked into the show that my hair and makeup glam team was going to get underneath Omarosa’s skin,” she continued. “I remember her sitting down in my seat and she said, ‘I will be next.’ And I said, ‘No, you are not going to be next. These hair and makeup here are for me so get up.'”

The Surreal Life, which ran from 2003 to 2006 before being rebooted, followed a group of celebrities as they lived together for a limited number of weeks. The format of the show resembled The Real World, with cameras recording the stars while they participated in group activities and explored their interpersonal relationships and conflicts.

Season 5 starred Omarosa, Janice, Caprice Bourret, Jose Canseco, Sandy “Pepa” Denton, Carey Hart and Bronson Pinchot. The feud between Omarosa and Janice was an ongoing focus of the season, which ended with Janice leaving the house during the final dinner. A notable moment between the pair showed Omarosa calling Janice “a crackhead” after she threatened her with a knife.

Omarosa and Janice haven’t spoken often about their tension on The Surreal Life before The Dark Side of Reality TV. The special is set to feature interviews with Jerri Manthey, Brande Roderick and Dave Coulier as well about their time on set.

The Dark Side of Reality TV has also dug into behind-the-scenes secrets of shows such as Kid Nation, Joe Millionaire, The Swan and more.

The Dark Side of Reality TV airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. on VICE TV.