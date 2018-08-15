Ever since Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti got together, the pair has been posting photos together non-stop on social media – and why shouldn’t they? However, not all of their followers like it.

“Some people don’t love it!” Iaconetti, 30, told Us Weekly exclusively. “On one of my podcast message boards, there were some girls that were like, ‘You guys are like way too affectionate in public, don’t you think your parents are watching?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah my parents would never care if his hand is on my waist. Like, what?’ We’re just affectionate.”

Haibon echoed that, adding that he really doesn’t care if people don’t like it.

“It’s my Instagram, it’s my social media. If you don’t like it, unfollow me,” he said. “I like posting pictures of my fiancée.”

The couple first met on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015, and while she was in love with him, the two became best friends. However, when he saw her relationship with Kevin Wendt during Bachelor Winter Games in 2018, he realized what he was missing. The two began dating in March and got engaged in June. Ever since, they’ve been inseparable.

Iaconetti also added that her Instagram might as well just be a joint account. “Honestly, I would just post all pictures of him and of us together,” she said. “All we do is hang out together.”

The newly-engaged duo also added that since he proposed, their relationship is pretty much the same – with one minor change: their bedtime.

“We fall asleep embarrassingly early. It was like that was the one thing that changed,” she told Us. “I think we used to fall asleep at 12 and now were falling asleep at 10:30. We’re just so comfy together.”

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!