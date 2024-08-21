Jared Leto is clearly unaware of the overwhelming popularity of Love Island USA.

The season 6 islanders came together for a panel discussion at the 92nd Street Y in New York City on Tuesday, August 20. At the end of the night, hundreds of fans gathered outside to meet the reality TV stars and Leto, 53, stopped right outside.

According to footage shared via social media, the actor leaned out his window and started waving. Leto also flashed a thumbs-up signal, appearing to greet the crowds as if they were waiting to see him all along.

Leto did not attend the 92NY panel, which was packed with Love Island fans and even more waited outside.

TikTok star Remi Bader moderated a discussion with several season 6 stars about their time in the villa, including winner Kordell Beckham, Liv Walker, Rob Rausch, Kaylor Martin and happy couple JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez.

Hours before the 92NY event, JaNa, 27, and Kenny, 24, spoke with Us about their romance in and out of the villa.

“My biggest priority is to make sure Kenny feels comfortable at all times,” JaNa exclusively told Us before joking about wearing a wedding dress to the finale. “He gets my sense of humor — all gas, no brakes. I have a really bad sense of humor and I’m so grateful that he gets it. Anyone else thinks I’m psycho, like, mentally unstable. … He keeps me stable. So whatever he wants, I want!”

Kenny, meanwhile, gushed that the couple have prioritized communication even when they’re apart.

“We call each other in the morning and at night, we give each other our time. We understand both of us are busy. But I think we’ve been pretty good,” he told Us. “When you call me, I pick up. When I call, you pick up.”

JaNa and Kenny reunited with their fellow islanders in the Big Apple to film the season 6 reunion, which is currently streaming on Peacock. JaNa told Us that she was ready for the tell-all with four pages of receipts.

“I was overly prepared,” she joked to Us.

JaNa and Kenny aren’t the only season 6 couple to make their relationship last in the real world. Kordell, 22, and co-winner Serena Page, as well as Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi intend to date after the show. Not every Love Island USA couple found a lasting connection in Fiji, however. Fellow islander Nicole Jacky alleged on Tuesday that partner Kendall Washington abruptly ended their romance via text.