Jason Kelce is receiving another special honor following his retirement announcement.

The former Philadelphia Eagles football star, 36, is now the face of Campbell’s Chunky “Legend Edition” classic chicken noodle can.

“An incredible career deserves a one-of-a-kind celebration. In honor of Jason Kelce, we created our first-ever Legend Edition can,” Campbell’s captioned a social media post on Thursday, March 7.

The limited-edition can has a large outline of Kelce’s bushy beard and eyebrows. His signature is inscribed, and the top of the can features his name and jersey number (62).

“I’m honored Campbell’s Chunky created this ‘Legend Edition’ can to celebrate me and my football career,” Kelce said in a statement from the soup brand.

Only 620 fans will have the chance to receive one of the collectible cans. The giveaway began Thursday on campbellschunkylegendedition.com and runs through Thursday, March 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 2.

The company also posted a slideshow highlighting Jason and family members with the caption, “For an amazing career, for an incredible legacy. Thank you Jason Kelce for all you’ve done for the sport and your fans.”

In recognition of Kelce’s jersey number, Campbell’s is donating $62,000 to his charity, (Be)Philly. He founded the foundation in 2022 to support Philadelphia public school students.

On Monday, March 4, Kelce announced his decision to retire from the NFL after 13 seasons in the league, including a Super Bowl title in 2018.

In an emotional press conference at the Philadelphia Eagles Training Center at the NovaCare Complex, he expressed his love for his family members, especially his mother, Donna Kelce, his wife, Kylie Kelce, and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

“There is no chance I’d be here without the bond Travis and I share. It made me stronger, tougher, smarter, and it taught me the values of cooperation, loyalty, patience and understanding,” he said. “It’s only too poetic I found my career being fulfilled in the City of Brotherly Love. I knew that relationship all too well.”

He concluded with thank you to the city of Philadelphia.

“It has always been a goal of mine to play my whole career in one city. I couldn’t have dreamt a better one and a better fit if I tried,” Jason added. “I don’t know what’s next, but I look forward to the new challenges and opportunities that await, and I know that I carry with me the lessons for my time here and that forever we shall all share the bond of being Philadelphians.”

One day after his retirement, Jason and Travis, 34, were honored by their NBA hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

At the Tuesday, March 5 game against the Boston Celtics at Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the brothers wore custom Cavaliers jerseys which featured their last name and respective NFL number.

Before the game began, Jason was given a framed No. 62 Cavaliers jersey. The team paid tribute to the duo by passing out limited-edition “Kelce Brothers” bobbleheads to the audience.

While sitting courtside, Jason also received a custom crystal-encrusted basketball as well as a Luchador mask that resembled the one he sported while celebrating Travis’ Super Bowl LVIII win in Las Vegas last month.