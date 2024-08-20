Despite making a name for himself in Philadelphia, Jason Kelce hasn’t always embraced brotherly love.

During a recent appearance on “The Big Podcast” with host Shaquille O’Neal, Kelce, 36, recalled how a one-on-one game of basketball with brother Travis Kelce once turned violent.

“I was a junior in high school, Trav was a freshman,” Jason said. “He had just gotten to be taller than me. He was always more athletic, but I was ahead of him. He had just hit puberty.”

As the game progressed, Jason explained, “He’s feeling himself and I’m getting pissed off that he’s feeling himself.”

When Travis, 34, started making a series of difficult shots in a row, Jason began fouling his younger brother to prevent the relentless attack from continuing.

“He says, ‘That’s bulls—t, that’s a foul,’” Jason remembered. “I’m like, ‘I don’t see any refs out here. I don’t see anybody calling it.’ He picks the ball up, throws it at me and goes in the house. I’m like, ‘This motherf—ker just threw the ball at me?’”

Naturally, Jason followed him inside — and that’s when things got really heated.

“I go in there, I grab him on the shoulder and I punch him,” Jason said. “We could fight all the time. This was the second time I ever punched him. I don’t know how it got that heated. I punched him in the face.”

Except now that Travis was finally the bigger dog in the fight, the tables were turned on Jason quickly.

“Every time before that he would cry or whatever,” Jason joked. “He took this punch, scooped me up off my feet and slammed me on the kitchen floor so hard the oven got knocked off the tracks.”

Jason said the brothers broke out in a “full-on fist fight” until their father Ed was able to intervene.

“Dad comes behind me to break it up, grabs me,” Jason explained. “Travis pushes me back on top of Dad and the only thing that stopped the fight was my Dad screaming, ‘Ow, my ribs!’ We thought that we had hurt him, so we snapped out of it.”

Jason concluded, “That was the last time we ever got in a fight.”