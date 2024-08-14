Jason Kelce has no plans to return to the NFL after his retirement — and only a medical miracle could change his mind.

“For me personally, my days of playing are just done and I do not foresee any scenario taking place other than maybe medicine inventing a way to get rid of arthritis that I would ever entertain coming back at all anymore,” Kelce, 36, told the Associated Press in an interview published on Tuesday, August 13.

Kelce retired after the 2023-2024 season, playing the entirety of his 13-year career as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. In addition to his body needing a break, Kelce is already down from his playing weight of 295 pounds to 275 — with a goal weight of 260.

“They’re not going to call me to come back and play center at 260 pounds, and I’m moving on to the next thing,” he continued, noting that he’s “excited” to watch his replacement, Cam Jurgens, on the field.

“I really think Cam is going to be tremendous this year. He’s going to really show people how great of a player he is,” Kelce said. “He was good for us last year at right guard and he’s going to flourish at center.”

While Kelce’s career on the field is over, he has plenty of other projects in the works. He hosts his “New Heights” podcast with brother Travis Kelce and has officially joined ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown broadcast team.

Jason was emotional when revealing his retirement after an incredible career, but he previously told Travis, 34, during a June episode of “New Heights” that he knew it was his time to move on.

“This is when you’re going to start knowing, whenever this time comes, and you need to walk away,” Jason said. “[It’s] the fighting your body, like, you used to be able to do something you can’t do anymore. That’s when it’s like, you’re fighting that, to continue to get that back. That’s when it starts to become hard. Bottom line is everyone knows when it’s time for them.”

For the six-time all-pro player, it came down to not feeling like he was playing at the highest level possible.

“I just don’t think I could play it at the level I used to play it at,” he continued. “Even though people might disagree with that, I know it because I remember being out there last year not being able to execute the way I wanted to.”

Luckily, he’s still staying in great shape, as his wife, Kylie Kelce, makes him work out three days a week to keep his endorphins flowing.

“She just implemented this, but she said I have to work out a minimum of three days a week, otherwise she doesn’t want to deal with me,” Jason, 36, said during the August 9 episode of Yote House Media’s “Green Light With Chris Long” podcast. “When I’ve worked out, I am in a great mood; I interact well at home with my kids and everybody –– I just am a better person.”