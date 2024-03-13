After 13 years in the NFL, Jason Kelce revealed some routines are harder to break than others.

Calling himself a “creature of habit,” Jason, 36, said there has been “zero” difference in his life since announcing his retirement on March 4.

“I’ve actually still gone down to the facility to get a couple of weightlifting sessions in,” Jason told brother Travis Kelce on the Wednesday, March 13, episode of their podcast, “New Heights.”

However, Jason acknowledged that his unaltered way of living won’t last forever.

“I’m assuming once organized team activities start up, especially once training camp and the season start rolling around, it will really start to hit a little bit more,” he said.

Organized team activities (OTAs) will kick-start in late May or early June before training camps open in mid-to-late July.

Jason acknowledged it’s been an overwhelming couple of weeks since announcing his NFL exit, with the former Eagles center receiving “over a thousand text messages.”

“It was awesome hearing from guys that I haven’t talked to,” Jason gushed, “or teammates I haven’t talked to in years that reached out.”

When Travis, 34, asked if Jason was still busy responding to all the messages, Jason said it was quite the difficult task.

“It was so hard getting through it that I did it in different days,” he explained. “I hope I got back to you if you did reach out. I appreciate it so much.”

Jason said he especially appreciated hearing from fellow retired players because “they know how life-changing it is.”

While Jason didn’t want to name-drop all of the celebrities and NFL stars he had heard from, he did reveal that retired New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees sent him a nice message of congratulations.

“I could start going through the list,” Jason said, “but it was a lot of people reaching out.”

Jason did give a special notice to the fans in the City of Brotherly Love, who embraced him as their own throughout the course of his illustrious career with the Eagles.

“I’ve been in Philadelphia for 13 years,” Jason added. “There’s a lot of people and acquaintances that I’ve gotten to know and befriend over the years. It was awesome.”

New episodes of “New Heights” drop every Wednesday.