Jason Kelce doesn’t think Taylor Swift needs him to perform on an album with her — but he’s definitely open to the idea.

“I will do whatever Tay wants,” Kelce, 36, shared in an interview with Sports Illustrated on Monday, September 16. “She can have that anytime she wants. But I think she’s doing just fine on her own.”

Kelce noted that Swift, 34, should just “keep doing what she’s doing” and “not have any thought about me.”

For the past two years, Jason and his brother, Travis Kelce, who has been dating Swift since July 2023, have teamed up to record songs for the Philadelphia Eagles’ holiday albums to raise money for local charities. Last year’s song, “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” reached No. 1 on the iTunes chart, which Jason credited the Swifties for achieving.

“The Kelce duet reached No. 1 on iTunes,” Jason shared on an episode of his and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast in November 2023. “That’s right, ‘Fairytale of Philadelphia,’ our song from the new Christmas album debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes chart. That’s right, we are officially rock stars.”

Jason went on to thank the Swifties for boosting the song’s ranking, noting that the Swifties “came out” to support.

“I sent out one tweet when it got to eight, and I got, like, 85 tweets from Swifties across the world saying, ‘Oh, you think eight’s good? We’re taking this to No. 1,’ and they did,” he gushed. “It’s a powerful group, it’s a powerful group of people.”

Travis also gave a shout-out to his girlfriend and the Swifties, saying that he “appreciates” her.

“Thank you,” he added.

Jason previously hinted that in the future he wants Swift to perform a song with them on the annual Philadelphia Eagles’ Christmas album.

“Maybe. Not this one, not this time around. … Maybe in the future,” he told Today in October 2023, adding that it would be “pretty incredible” to have Swift be featured on the album.

Travis and Swift have been dating since July 2023 after Swift was spotted at one of his Kansas City Chiefs games. Since then, the duo have been going strong with Swift attending several of his football games and Travis going to several Eras Tour stops.

Recently, Swift gave Travis a sweet shout-out while accepting the Video of the Year award for “Fortnight” at the MTV Video Music Awards last week.

“Something that I’ll always remember, when I’d finish a take and say ‘cut’ and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering and [yelling] ‘Woo!’, like, from across the studio where we were shooting it,” she shared on stage. “And that one person was my boyfriend, Travis. Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”