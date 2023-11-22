Travis and Jason Kelce are heading into the holidays with high spirits thanks to Taylor Swift’s fans.

“The Kelce duet reached No. 1 on iTunes,” Jason, 36, said on the Wednesday, November 22, episode of his and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast. “That’s right, ‘Fairytale of Philadelphia,’ our song from the new Christmas album debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes chart. That’s right, we are officially rock stars.”

The NFL brothers teamed up to record “Fairytale of Philadelphia” for the Philadelphia Eagles’ upcoming holiday album, A Philly Special Christmas Special, the proceeds from which will be donated to various charities. The track initially debuted at No. 8 on Apple Music charts following its November 15 release, but Jason credits fans of Swift, 33, for helping them reach No. 1.

“We owe a big thanks to one group in particular, besides [‘New Heights’ fans] the 92 percenters, and that’s the Swifties, ‘cause the Swifties came out,” he stated. “I sent out one tweet when it got to eight, and I got, like, 85 tweets from Swifties across the world saying, ‘Oh, you think eight’s good? We’re taking this to No. 1,’ and they did. It’s a powerful group, it’s a powerful group of people.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Travis went on to praise Swift, to whom he was first linked in September, and her fan base for their support. “Thanks, Taylor. [We] appreciate you, and thank you to the Swifties,” he said on the podcast. “Thank you.”

In addition to the brothers’ duet, A Philly Special Christmas Special will also feature collabs with Patti LaBelle, Amos Lee, The Hooters’ Eric Bazilian and Rob Hyman and members of The War on Drugs and The Silver Ages Choir.

Many fans have their fingers crossed that Swift will make an appearance on the album as her romance with Travis heats up. “Will taylor be on it now too,” one social media user commented on the album’s official Instagram account earlier this month, to which the account replied, “We love a Christmas miracle 🥹✨.”

Other Swifties believe the singer is featured on the album’s cover, which includes Peanuts-inspired cartoons. “The back cover is filled with Philly legends and some of your favorite faces,” the album’s Instagram account captioned a photo of the artwork. “Can you name everyone who came to see the show? 👀.”

While Swift has attended several of Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs games since their relationship began, she wasn’t there to see him play Jason and the Eagles on Monday, November 20, in the highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII rematch due to a rescheduled concert in Rio de Janeiro.

Related: Travis Kelce Isn't the Only Taylor Swift Fan in the NFL: Football Swifties Taylor Swift is sparking the interest of the NFL’s biggest stars — and we’re not just talking about Travis Kelce. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, for one, attended multiple dates of Swift’s Eras Tour when the show came through East Rutherford, NJ in May 2023. “I’m very proud of my dancing skills finally being […]

Three days prior, Swift publicly mourned the death of a Brazilian fan who passed away shortly before her Friday, November 17, performance. “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends,” she wrote in an Instagram Story statement. “This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

Though they were miles apart, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Swift has been “so grateful” to confide in Travis while coping with the loss. “He’s been a huge support system for her right now. Her family has been there, but it’s different to have a boyfriend to lean on,” the insider shared.