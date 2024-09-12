Jason Kelce is blown away by his brother Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

While discussing Swift’s seven wins at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards during a Thursday, September 12, appearance on the 94WIP Morning Show, Jason, 36, sang the pop star’s praises.

“She is just so talented it’s ridiculous. Not only as a singer, a songwriter, production-wise, she’s so involved in every facet of it,” the former Philadelphia Eagles center said. “When I think of the big names in music that have sustained [their careers] over such a long time the way she has, it feels like all of them kind of get to that [point]. She’s at that, like, Bruce Springsteen [level].”

94WIP Morning Show cohost Joe DeCamara argued that he thinks Swift, 34, is “past” Springsteen, 74, and said she’s in a league with only John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson and “maybe Mick Jagger.”

Jason didn’t disagree and said what he finds most “impressive” is how “self-controlled” Swift’s career has been.

“A lot of these guys, they were great artists, and that’s what the profession is, but when you can be the great artist as well as the great business manager as well as the great producer — when you wear all of those hats — it’s just remarkable to me that she can do all of that,” he said.

Jason has gotten to know Swift since Travis, also 34, began dating the singer in the summer of 2023. When asked what it’s like to be in Swift’s orbit given her otherworldly fame, Jason admitted it can be “a lot.”

“There’s a lot of people paying attention at all times which is positive and negative at times,” he said. “When you’re trying to be private and live your life, it can be overwhelming. But I think that she’s built up such a fan base and a contingency and an amount of people that really, really just love her.”

Swift appreciates Jason as well. When the retired NFL star wore a too-tight shirt during his Monday Night Countdown debut earlier this month because he forgot his travel bag — and then joked that the shirt fit his stomach but his “tits” were “still struggling” — Swift and Travis had a good laugh.

“Me and Taylor were watching that, absolutely dying laughing at it,” Travis said during the Wednesday, September 11, episode of his and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast. “It was the perfect thing to open everybody up to what they [are] gonna experience for the next 18 weeks [of football season].”

That same day, Swift attended the VMAs solo in Elmont, New York, and gave Travis a sweet shout-out while accepting the Video of the Year award for “Fortnight,” her collaboration with Post Malone.

“Something that I’ll always remember is when I would finish a take and I’d say ‘cut’ and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering ‘woo’ from across the studio where we were shooting it, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis,” she recalled. “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I wanna thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”

Swift also won the VMA for Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Editing, Song of the Summer and Artist of the Year.