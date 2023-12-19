Jason Momoa had Kelly Clarkson blushing on the Monday, December 18, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Momoa, 44, opened up to Clarkson, 41, about his upcoming movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom during his appearance. While discussing Momoa’s costar Patrick Wilson, Clarkson, 41, praised their relationship for being “so great” on and off screen.

“You must love dancing, man,” Clarkson said while pulling up a video of Momoa dancing with Wilson, 50. In the clip, Momoa was seen straddling a trident and thrusting against it.

Wilson then joined in the fun and showed off his moves alongside his costar.

“Do you love dancing?” she asked the actor.

“Oh yeah,” Momoa replied. “I like shaking it, you know what I mean?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Momoa again shared his sexy moves with fans in a behind-the-scenes clip while training for Aquaman 2.

In the video, he lept onto a saddle and started moving his hips back-and-forth.

“What training was that for?” Clarkson said as she questioned the actor’s dirty moves.

“That’s how you go faster,” Momoa explained. “If you want the animal to go faster, you gotta really go.” He then demonstrated how to “slow it down” by putting his hands on the imaginary animal’s back and thrusting. “Because there’s no steering wheel!” he elaborated.

Clarkson threw her head back and laughed before quickly changing the conversation. “So, there was a really awesome Aquaman suit in this one. I like this one,” she said while Momoa laughed. “Did you like that transition for daytime? Look, I didn’t know how to segue” she quipped.

Besides physical training, Momoa also had to keep a (not-so-strict) diet while filming and preparing for his role as the superhero.

“I don’t do calories,” he said while speaking to E! News earlier this month. “I just eat … everything.”

The actor continued, “You’re burning so many calories, I just eat and consume. I’m constantly moving and work long days. … I just shovel it in, and then work hard. Work hard, eat hard, play hard, just do it.”

Momoa shared he doesn’t “really” keep up with the diet and workout routine to look good, but more so he doesn’t get hurt on set. “You’ve got to be prepared,” he said. “You’re putting on a suit that’s going to weigh 40 pounds. You’ve got to be able to move. That kind of action just puts a lot of weight on your knees. So, you just do it so you don’t get hurt.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on Friday, December 22.