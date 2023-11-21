Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach may be sick, but they’re still planning to give it their all on the dance floor.

Karagach, 30, took to her Instagram Story on Monday, November 20, to give fans insight into how she and Mraz, 46, are feeling going into Dancing With the Stars’ Taylor Swift Night. “We’ve both been sick for the past week. We feel horrible,” Karagach said while coughing. Mraz, meanwhile, leaned up against a wall in the rehearsal studio while staring into the camera.

“But, we’ll be there Tuesday!” Karagach gushed while giving the camera a thumbs-up.

The duo are expected to dance an Argentine tango to one of Swift’s songs during the Tuesday, November 21, episode of the ABC competition series. They will also face off against Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev in a cha cha relay to earn extra points.

Mraz and Lawson, 27, hinted that they may be dancing to Swift’s “Lavender Haze” in a Monday Instagram post. In the photo, the competitors smiled and pointed at a clock set to midnight, referencing the song’s lyrics.

“Meet @jason_mraz and @daniellakaragach on the #DWTS dance floor for their Cha Cha relay dance against @charitylawson and @theartemc for #DWTSxTaylorSwift,” the official Dancing With the Stars account captioned the photo.

This isn’t the first time Mraz has made headlines during his season 32 stint on DWTS. Earlier this week, he and Harry Jowsey cleared the air after their alleged beef.

On November 16, Mraz took to his Instagram Story to encourage fans to continue to vote for Jowsey, 26, and partner Rylee Arnold. Fans, however, speculated that Mraz was actually throwing shade at the Too Hot to Handle alum because Mraz crossed his eyes in the photo and wrote “#delirious” over his forehead.

Jowsey then posted a selfie that fans theorized was a response to Mraz. “Winners focus on winning and losers focus on winners,” he captioned a photo that showed him driving his Lamborghini.

After the twosome went viral for their messages, they cleared the air two days later. “I’m here with my archnemesis,” Jowsey said via his Instagram Story while posing with Mraz.

Mraz explained he was “not throwing shade” at Jowsey. “I was saying vote for Harry, keep him on! I’m delirious, I’m the one that was trying to go home, so I was saying, ‘Vote for my buddy.’”

Jowsey added that they “love each other,” as Mraz quipped, “This guy cracks my back and he cracks me up.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.