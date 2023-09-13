Daniella Karagach is ready to return to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom after three months at home with her and Pasha Pashkov’s baby girl, Nikita.

“I’m just so excited to be back,” Karagach, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 13, while promoting season 32 of the ABC series. “It was an amazing three months at home with her and now it’s just I got to get back on my feet so I can help her more.”

Karagach — who gave birth to Nikita on May 30 — explained that, thankfully, Pashkov’s parents live in Los Angeles and can help as both dancers compete on DWTS this season. “They’re the best at taking care of her while we’re gone,” she said of her in-laws. “We’re just fortunate and we know she’s in good hands.”

While Karagach confirmed that she’s “not sleeping at all” nearly four months into her life as a mom, she told Us she’s ready to bring Nikita with her to set. She teased that there are “absolutely” DWTS baby playdates happening backstage.

“We already organized [that] they should be all wearing the Dancing with the Stars sign and with the sparkles, so hopefully we make that happen,” Karagach said, referring to her daughter hanging out with pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy’s son, Rome, 8 months, and current pro Peta Murgatroyd and former pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s second baby, son Rio, 2 months, among other DWTS little ones.

Karagach’s season 32 partner, Jason Mraz, joked that there will be “a lot of sequin onesies.” He added that Karagach has “that new mom energy,” which she brings to rehearsals.

The Latin ballroom dancer also gushed about Mraz, 46, telling Us that both she and Pashkov, 37, “freaked out” when they learned he was joining the show. “We used to listen to Jason’s music all the time on really long road trips,” Karagach recalled. “We used to listen to albums and when I found out I freaked out, but Pasha freaked even more so that was great.”

Karagach, who married Pashkov in July 2014, couldn’t help but sing her husband’s praises as the two prepare to compete on DWTS for the first time as new parents. (Pashkov is paired with Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix of the new season.)

“He’s literally the best father,” she told Us. “And just watching him with her, holding our daughter, it just made me love him even more.”

Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC Tuesday, September 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi