Baby bliss! Daniella Karagach and husband Pasha Pashkov were smitten with their daughter, Nikita, from the moment she was born in May 2023.

The Dancing With the Stars pros announced in November 2022 that Karagach was pregnant with their first child.

“Baby Pashkov coming May ’23,” the then-pregnant dancer wrote via Instagram, sharing a picture of the pair holding a pair of tiny sneakers. “We love you more than words could ever express.”

The following month, Karagach showed off her growing belly at her little one’s “red carpet debut” as she attended an event for the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. The Latin dancer celebrated her 30th birthday in December 2022 — and combined the bash with a sex reveal party.

The professional dancers, who tied the knot in July 2014, continued to keep their fans in the loop ahead of their little one’s arrival on May 30, 2023. One day after Nikita was born, the proud parents shared the first pictures of their baby with the world.

The set of snaps, which were posted via Instagram, included a close-up of the newborn sleeping in a mauve swaddle. She was also photographed napping on her dad’s chest in the hospital room and in her mom’s arms.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“We are in love♥️ Thank you for choosing us to be your parents, Nikita🙌,” Pashkov captioned a June 2023 recap video via Instagram of their first week as a family of three. The clip was set to The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun.” Karagach wrote in the comments: “Crying💜 I love our little fam so much.”

That same month, the New York native documented the crew’s “first walk as a family of 3” and proceeded to share the process with her social media followers.

“Last week we went on our first walk. Nikita (aka Kita, Kiki, Keeks) was asleep the whole time ☺️,” she captioned the carousel of photos. “We absolutely love this stroller and it’s big tire wheels. It makes our walks so smooth🙌 Our walks are my absolute fave and now with our little bestie, they’re better than ever.”

Pashkov, meanwhile, joked via Instagram in June 2023 that he’s “learned so much from watching F•R•I•E•N•D•S 😂” including a goofy ritual to help Nikita have sweet dreams. The Russian dancer revealed in a playful video that “when your baby girl has bad dreams” he chooses to use Phoebe Buffay’s (Lisa Kudrow) “technique” of pulling the air around her to “clean the aura.”

Scroll down to see Nikita’s sweetest moments with her parents: