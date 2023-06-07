Life with their little miracle! Dancing With the Stars pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are soaking in all the newborn thrills and snuggles since welcoming their daughter.

“We are in love ♥️. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents, Nikita 🙌,” Pashkov, 36, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 6, sharing moments from Karagach’s labor to the instance that the infant was born.

“1 week with our sweet girl,” the Russia native captioned his post. “Endured labor shenanigans. Magical moment [when] Nikita was born. I told her a long story of How I Met Her Mother. We got dressed for our Insta post. Got discharged … [and] enjoyed being back home.”

The DWTS season 30 champ, 30, gave birth on May 30, shortly before she and her husband shared that they decided to name their little girl Nikita Sofia Pashkova. Karagach later confirmed via her Instagram Story earlier this month that they chose their daughter’s middle name in honor of her late grandmother. (Pashkova follows Russian tradition and is the feminine version of Pashkov’s surname.)

The couple previously teased to Us Weekly that Nikita’s moniker was “special” to them.

“We’ve had a name picked out since we started dating,” Karagach exclusively told Us Weekly in April ahead of her baby shower. “[We] always said that would be our baby girl’s name but we first want to wait to see her before deciding on it.”

The World of Dance alums announced in November 2022 that they were expecting baby No. 1.

“Both Pasha and I really wanted a girl! I personally thought it was a boy because of how strong Pasha’s genes are,” Karagach jokingly told Us in April, noting they “100 percent” want to have more children. “His side of the family is all boys! We were overjoyed [to find out] we’re having a girl.”

The Dainty by DK jewelry designer also praised how her spouse had supported her throughout her pregnancy.

“He’s seriously THE BEST. He always makes sure I have everything I need,” Karagach gushed to Us at the time. “If my back starts to ache, he’ll give the best back rubs and make sure I’m comfortable. Every day he makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to watch him become a dad.”

Several of the Dancing Pizza founders’ DWTS costars have been equally over the moon to meet Nikita after the new parents FaceTimed them from the hospital.

“I’m crying!! She is perfect 😍,” Jenna Johnson — who welcomed her first child, son Rome, in January with husband Val Chmerkovskiy — wrote via Instagram comment on Tuesday.

Lindsay Arnold, who gave birth to second daughter June in May, also chimed in: “The sweetest 😍😍😍😍.”