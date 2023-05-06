The big reveal! Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold and her husband, Sam Cusick, have revealed their daughter’s name less than one week after her birth.

“Our sweet and tiny girl joined our family May 3rd in the afternoon and we have been on cloud 9 ever since,” Arnold, 29, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, May 6, noting their little girl’s moniker is June Cusick before detailing her C-section experience. “Baby girl came out butt first and I was actually able to watch most of this delivery through a plastic curtain, I wasn’t able to see with Sage.”

She added: “When it was time for her head to come out that’s when we could see that the cord was wrapped around baby girl’s neck (explains why she was breech). It was extremely difficult for them to pull her head out and the cord was compressing around her neck as they pulled. When they finally got her head out they quickly unraveled the cord and it was wrapped around our sweet girl’s neck 6 times. Very scary and shocking moment for everyone in the room. … Our little June came out fighting and we are so proud of her and just so in love 💕. We are soaking up every moment with our girls.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum took to social media earlier this month to share that she and her hubby, 30, had welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

“She is here and healthy. Arrived this afternoon. Will share more soon,” Arnold captioned an Instagram Story video with her newborn on Thursday, May 4.

The Utah native first revealed she was pregnant with baby No. 2 in October 2022.

“Honestly, it still feels a little bit surreal. It’s just kind of crazy, but we are so, so happy,” Arnold told E! News at the time, adding that she and Cusick had been “trying for a while” to grow their family. “It’s been something that we’ve known we’ve wanted so it was just such a huge blessing. We’re excited to expand our family.”

Days after sharing the happy news, the ballroom pro opened up about how difficult conceiving baby No. 2 was for her.

“Trying to conceive can be, like, the most difficult, frustrating, hard, [all] consuming thing. It’s just something that really just takes over your life,” Arnold explained to Us Weekly in October 2022. “And anybody who’s tried to conceive for a long period of time, you understand, like, it’s really, really tough.”

In November 2022, the couple announced they were expecting another baby girl.

“IT’S A ……… 💕💙💕💙 GIRL!!!! 💕💕💕💕🤗🤗🤗,” Arnold captioned a video via Instagram at the time. “We are so beyond excited to bring another sweet girl into our family and so so happy that Sage will have a sister 🥹.”

The high school sweethearts got engaged during a visit to Africa in December 2014 and exchanged vows in their Utah hometown in June 2015.

After nearly five years of marriage, Arnold revealed she was pregnant with her first child in May 2020.

“Ohhhhhh baby 👶 Mom and Dad love you already ❤️❤️ #November2020 #pregnant #pregnancyannouncement,” the Movement Club founder gushed via Instagram at the time.

In July 2020, the choreographer got candid about her struggles in the first 12 weeks of her pregnancy.

“Right now I’m at 21 weeks and I am feeling great. I feel like the first twelve weeks, people don’t joke, the first trimester is very tough,” Arnold admitted to Us. “You don’t feel like yourself. There’s so many things changing. I had a bit of nausea. I was always tired.”

The pair’s eldest daughter, Sage, was born via C-section in November 2020.