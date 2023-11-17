Harry Jowsey and Jason Mraz have been going head-to-head in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom — and the competition is still heating up.

Mraz, 46, seemingly threw shade at Jowsey, 26, via his Instagram Story on Thursday, November 16, sharing a photo of himself and his dance partner, Daniella Karagach. Mraz crossed his eyes while giving the camera a wave. “Vote for Harry,” he wrote, adding “#delirious” over his forehead.

Jowsey shared a selfie via his own Instagram Story soon after, which some fans interpreted as a response to Mraz. In his Thursday upload, Jowsey gave the camera a soft smile while driving his Lamborghini. “Winners focus on winning and losers focus on winners,” he captioned the post.

Mraz and Jowsey have been competing against one another on season 32 of DWTS, which premiered in September. Despite being at the bottom of the leaderboard for the fourth week in a row after their Whitney Houston-inspired performance on Tuesday, November 14, Jowsey and pro partner Rylee Arnold are still in the competition due to fans’ votes, which account for half their total score.

Mraz, meanwhile, scored a 33 out of 40 on Tuesday night, landing in fourth place. Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd — who received a standing ovation after their routine — placed higher than Jowsey and Arnold, 18, but were sent home.

One week prior, Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong were shockingly eliminated on Music Video Night, leading fans to protest their departure.

“Don’t know who is out here voting for Harry every week but yall gotta stop! Lele had no business getting eliminated,” one user shared via X, while another added, “This season is beyond rigged.” A third fan wrote, “How the hell was Lele eliminated but Harry is still in the competition?”

Pons, 27, reacted to the public outcry via social media on Tuesday. “I can’t believe there’s people protesting 😳😳 whatttttt????,” she wrote. “Love you seee you when I go back for the finals ❤️ #dwts.”

While he faces tough competition from Mraz, Jowsey has no beef with Pons after her elimination.

“I just wanna say that Harry is one of my favorites,” Pons said in footage shared via his TikTok on November 9. “He texted me last night, he was like, ‘Lele is there any way that i can leave and you can stay and that i can replace you?’ I was like, ‘Harry, please win this for me.’”

Harry added, “I don’t understand it. You guys just gotta vote. That’s it.”