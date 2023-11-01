Us Weekly caught up with Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold after the Dancing With the Stars duo took the ballroom by storm on Monster Night — and no question was left unasked.

When asked about experiencing any physical changes on the show, the Too Hot to Handle alum had a surprising answer. “I feel like I’m getting skinny fat. I need to go back to the gym and start eating right,” he told Us, explaining, “I just eat all the snacks.”

Arnold, 18, however, gushed that she believes Jowsey is “getting stronger.”

I feel I’ve got more stamina,” he replied. “But I feel like because I’m not training as much as I usually do …I feel like I’m getting a beer belly.”

Related: Harry Jowsey and ‘DWTS’ Partner Rylee Arnold’s Quotes About Their Bond Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey and his Dancing With the Stars partner, Rylee Arnold, have sparked dating speculation due to their chemistry on the reality competition series. Rylee’s sister Lindsay Arnold — a fellow DWTS pro who stepped back from the show in 2021 to focus on her family — pointed out that […]

Since the pair first hit the dance floor in September, fans have caught on to their undeniable chemistry, causing dating rumors to swirl.

“I feel like it’s unfair on Rylee to talk about dating. It’s her first season. We should focus on choreography and our dancing and not whether we’re together or not. It’s not a dating show, it’s a dancing show.”

When Us rephrased the question as which famous “Harry” — Styles or Jowsey — would Arnold rather date, Arnold then quipped that she would rather date Jowsey over Styles. “I choose Harry. This Harry!” she gushed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jowsey touched on his goal of winning the competition. “It would be something I could have never have dreamed of,” he told Us. “If we made it to finale or even won it, I would probably be a big mess. I’d be crying and I’d make it my personality.”

On Tuesday, the twosome performed an Argentine tango to “Blinding Lights” by District 78. They scored a 28 out of 40, and gained 1 bonus point during a group marathon. Although they were at the bottom of the scoreboard, because fans’ votes count for half of their total score, they were not eliminated and Mauricio Umansky and pro Emma Slater went home instead.

Jowsey and Arnold made a comeback from their previous dance, which received an 18 out of 30 during the Most Memorable Year episode on October 24. Two days later, he revealed he was “devastated” by their results and shared that Arnold was “really upset” too.

“Today has been extremely difficult,” Jowsey said on his Snapchat Story at the time. “We’re both equally devastated and upset about last night, ’cause it wasn’t our night, wasn’t our best dance.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros and Celebs Who Found Love on the Show Since its 2004 debut, Dancing With the Stars has awarded many mirrorball trophies — and has led to engagements, babies and lasting love. For the pros, it’s not surprising that they find love with their colleagues after spending time together while filming, rehearsing and performing on the DWTS tour. Although it’s more rare, sometimes a […]

He continued, “I just want to say a couple things: If you don’t have anything nice to say, please don’t say it,” he continued. “This is Rylee’s first season, I’ve never danced before. We’re learning, we’re figuring it out. That’s the point of this show — to have someone who’s never danced before, put ‘em on the world stage and tell them to try and figure it out.”

Dancing With the Stars premieres every Tuesday on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST.