Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey opened up about his dating life and how he feels about finding love.

“My dating life sucks. I’m very, very single,” Jowsey, 26, exclusively told Us Weekly in a Wednesday, July 19, interview. “I know I’m hopeless at relationships. So I think I give up.”

Jowsey — who called it quits with Too Hot To Handle season 3 alum Georgia Hassarati in April 2023 — is now dating with more of a purpose now instead of just having fun.

“When I was away filming, I was like, ‘What is the meaning of life?’ And I feel like the meaning of life is love and, like, to have that and to have that feeling,” he explained. “So like now I’ve been more focused on just being in love with myself and then also waiting for the right person.”

The reality star added that he does want to get married and have kids someday, but only after he finds the right person.

“Everyone’s different. I think that there may be like some people that, you know, are madly in love with someone, but they love to be open and share or whatever else,” Jowsey told Us. “But for me, like, I think it’s one person … Like, if I am imagining like the mother of my kids, it’s one person and it’s someone that I wanna grow old with.”

Coming off season 1 of Too Hot To Handle, which aired in April 2020, Jowsey confessed that he was a “little bit of a player.” The Australia native sparked a romance with Francesca Farago after meeting on the dating series in 2019 and the pair dated on and off for two years before their June 2021 split. Following the breakup, Jowsey said he “never wants to be put in that situation again” and shared how their relationship shifted once the cameras stopped rolling.

“We tried to give it another go, but [there was] just clear miscommunication on [a] lot [of] fronts,” he told Us exclusively in June 2021. “I’ve been trying to handle the whole situation privately and offline. And that’s what I’m going to continue to do if there’s anything that arises with her.”

Although the twosome couldn’t make it work, Jowsey still believes there’s “nothing better” than being in love.

“Like, waking up in the morning and like making sure she got her flowers, making sure there’s fresh coffee, making sure that everything in her life [is] taken care of and being like, ‘Oh, I get to provide for someone,’” Jowsey gushed of his hopes for future romance. “And I think that having that feeling and being in love, I was like, ‘Oh, okay cool.’ This is, this is what I want. Like I don’t want to be this like … playboy or whatever else and play into this persona anymore. I just wanna be that little lover boy.”

While Jowsey’s dating life still “sucks” for now, he has plans to continue dating and putting himself out there until he finds The One.

“I’m not hooking up or anything … I don’t know, like, I’m kind of just staying away from like any physical tasks. … I’m just trying to enjoy someone’s quality time before things like progress. … I’m not like actively looking for people, but if, you know, [I] meet someone and I gel with them, of course I’m gonna be like, ‘Hey, let’s go get dinner.’”