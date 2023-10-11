Dancing With the Stars Motown Night was full of surprises — and a possible love connection.

Derek Hough continued to fuel rumors that contestant Harry Jowsey has sparked a romance with pro partner Rylee Arnold by complimenting their “beautiful” foxtrot set to “Easy” by the Commodores — which received a score of 24 out of 40 — during the show’s Tuesday, October 10, episode.

“Y’all are so cute together,” Hough, 38, told the pair. “I love the chemistry.”

Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli also weighed in on how well Jowsey, 26, and Arnold, 18, mesh on the dance floor.

“The care you took of your girl was wonderful to watch,” he said of their routine.

Related: Couple Alert! Every 'DWTS' Pro and Celeb Who Found Lasting Love on the Show Since its 2004 debut, Dancing With the Stars has awarded many mirrorball trophies — and has led to engagements, babies and lasting love. For the pros, it’s not surprising that they find love with their colleagues after spending time together while filming, rehearsing and performing on the DWTS tour. Although it’s more rare, sometimes a […]

Romance rumors started swirling after Josey and Arnold were spotted holding hands while attending Tate McRae’s concert in Los Angeles on October 4. The twosome have since addressed the video, playing coy about their relationship status.

“That video does look pretty wild, but we got pushed into a corner. We were trying to get out of this concert,” Jowsey told Page Six after their performance on Tuesday. “But, yeah, I don’t know. We’re just focusing on the dance and just enjoying being together and if something happens, something happens.”

When asked whether the concert was a date, Arnold clarified that it was “just a group hang,” adding, “I don’t know.”

Despite all the hype around their possible romance, Jowsey argued that it’s “unfair” to put any more “pressure” on Arnold “when it’s her first season” as a pro in the DWTS ballroom.

“You know, whatever’s going on behind the scenes is gonna go on behind the scenes,” he added. “I just think that we’re trying to focus on the dancing and get good at it, and everyone’s got all crazy theories.”

Since his own DWTS debut in September, Jowsey has consistently progressed every week. (He received a score of 12 out of 30 during the season 32 premiere but stepped things up for Latin Night and got a 15 out of 30.)

Related: 'Dancing With the Stars' Winners Through the Years: Photos See pictures of every Dancing With the Stars winner through the years, from Kelly Monaco in season one to Meryl Davis in season 18

He exclusively told Us Weekly that his improvement was all thanks to his partner.

“She’s never in a bad mood and she’s always bubbly and brings me up when I’m feeling a little bit flat, or in my head about things, and knows when to sit me down and talk me out of whatever hump I’m in,” the Too Hot to Handle alum shared on October 3. “I feel like everyone needs that in a person in their life. She’s everything you could ever dream of.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

He later doubled down on the praise while chatting with Entertainment Tonight, hinting that he wanted to “keep the mystery” in his partnership with Arnold. “We just enjoy hanging out and we love each other,” he teased. “So it’s been great.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.